Now that fans have had time to scour the new trailer for Easter eggs and cameos, we introduce you to the new character Jessica Drew from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is not currently part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that could change in the sequel if Tom Holland’s Spidey makes a cameo.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a direct sequel to 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse and sees the return of Shameik Moore as protagonist Miles Morales in a labyrinth of alternate universes known as the Spider-Verse.

Who is Jessica Drew?

Jessica Drew was not bitten by a radioactive spider to supply her with powers. Instead, her father injected her with an untested serum made from the blood of many species of spider in order to combat uranium poising.

Jessica was also subjected to the High Revolutionary’s genetic accelerator to enhance the serum, and after decades in stasis, she finally awoke and failed to fit into her home’s society at Wundagore causing her to leave.

The genetically modified Jessica ended up being taken in and trained by Hydra, who lied to her about her origins, convincing her she was an artificially evolved spider instead of a human, and the lie caused her to flee the villainous organization.

Jessica eventually took up the mantel of Spider-Woman while living in LA, where she joined forces with S.H.I.E.L.D. for a brief time and then worked as a bounty hunter as Spider-Woman.

The character has frequently swayed from hero to villain on numerous occasions, however, Wolverine managed to recruit her into the New Avengers at some point.

After Secret Wars, Jessica got pregnant via artificial insemination but continued to perform her duty as Spider-Woman, and this is presumable the version we will see in Across the Spider-Verse.

Meet Actor Issa Rae

Jessica Drew is voiced by American actor, writer, producer, and comedian Issa Rae, whose professional credits extend back to 2012 within the series The Couple.

Rae has recently appeared in shows Sherman’s Showcase and Send Help and the actor will also star in the upcoming Barbie movie.

The creator previously made a name for herself in the YouTube series Awkward Black Girl and she received the Vanguard Award in February 2017 at the 10th annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood event.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse release in theatres on June 2, 2023.

