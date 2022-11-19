1899 Season 2 is Likely After Dark's Three-Season Netflix Run

If you’ve already binged Netflix’s recent German mystery then you’ll probably be curious about what’s to come and we’re here to discuss 1899 Season 2 possibilities.

The series has received very positive reviews since its release on Thursday, November 17, 2022, and the final episode is meant to really deliver on the creativity front.

Created by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the mystery 1899 follows a group of European migrants traveling from London to New York on a steamship within the titular year when their journey turns supernatural and stars Emily Beecham, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, and more.

1899 Season 2 Possibilities

At the time of writing, Netflix has neither renewed nor canceled 1899.

The streaming service will be waiting to see how Season 1 performs and it will make a decision on renewal afterward.

However, there is a very good chance that Season 2 does go ahead, considering the show has not been billed as a miniseries. If it had been, we would already know that just one season was planned.

There’s also the creators’ previous show to take into account, Dark, which ran for three seasons on Netflix, and there’s a high chance 1899 will follow suit.

1899 Season 2 Release Date

If 1899 does get renewed for a second season, there’s a high likelihood that Season 2 will debut sometime between late 2024 to early 2025.

Season One was filmed between May 2021 and November 2021, totaling six months, and then a further year was added on in post-production.

If the same pattern is followed, filming for Season 2 could begin around Summer 2023 and debut in Fall 2024.

How Many Episodes are in 1899?

1899 is scheduled to release on Thursday, November 17, 2022, on Netflix.

The series has eight episodes on offer, and all entries will drop simultaneously on the streaming platform.

Episode 1 is titled “The Ship” and is directed and written by co-creators Odar and Friese.

Dark’s episode runtime had an average 44-73 minutes and we expect 1899 to follow a similar length.

Below, we have included a full episode guide complete with titles:

Episode 1: The Ship

Episode 2: The Boy

Episode 3: The Fog

Episode 4: The Fight

Episode 5: The Calling

Episode 6: The Pyramid

Episode 7: The Storm

Episode 8: The Key

1899 is now streaming on Netflix.

