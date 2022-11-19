Netflix's Wednesday Release Date, Time and Early Reviews
Even though the spooky season is over and we’re craving hot chocolate more than bumps in the night, fans of The Addams Family are still keen to welcome a new addition to the franchise and we confirm Wednesday’s release time on Netflix and discuss the show’s early reviews.
Wednesday Addams was famously portrayed by Christina Ricci in the 90s movie franchise and the actor will be returning in the Netflix series to play new character Marilyn Thornhill.
Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar for Netflix, the American comedy horror Wednesday is a series based on the character of Wednesday Addams from the iconic Addams Family franchise, starring Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Isaac Ordonez, and more.
Wednesday Release Time.
Wednesday is scheduled to release on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on Netflix.
Following the pattern of most releases on the streaming platform, Wednesday will debut at Midnight PT, which translates to the following times around the world:
- Eastern Time – 3 am
- British Time – 8 am
- European Time – 9 am
- India Time – 12:30 pm
- Philippine Time – 3 pm
- Korea Time – 4 pm~
- Australia Time – 5:30 pm
How Many Episodes are in Wednesday?
Wednesday is confirmed to have eight episodes within its Season 1 run, and since it hasn’t been billed as a miniseries, it means there is the likelihood of more to come.
Luckily, Netflix will be airing all eight of Wednesday’s episodes at the same time, allowing you to binge the series in one go.
Below, we have provided an episode guide complete with titles:
- Episode 1: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe
- Episode 2: Woe is the Loneliest Number
- Episode 3: Friend or Woe
- Episode 4: Woe What A Night
- Episode 5: You Reap What You Woe
- Episode 6: Quid Pro Woe
- Episode 7: If You Don’t Woe By Now
- Episode 8: A Murder of Woes
Wednesday Early Reviews
The series has received a mixed bag of reviews thus far, although everyone is in agreeance over Ortega’s impressive performance as the grim child.
Variety reported that Ortega delivered a magnetism on screen, however, the series got too caught up in “predictable tropes.”
Additionally, Bloody Disgusting wrote that the series is “not quite mysterious and spooky enough”, considering some of the other adaptations in the franchise.
