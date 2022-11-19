The Cuphead Show Soundtrack - Explore Every Song in Season 3
In addition to the almost hypnotic animation style of the Netflix series, another flurry of Cuphead and Mugman adventures present more foot-tapping songs in accompaniment and we explore every song in The Cuphead Show Season 3 soundtrack.
Even though Netflix is still to green-light Season 4, more episodes are expected to follow if ratings are high enough, as franchise creators the Moldenhauers previously referred to Seasons 1 to 3 as “inital” episodes.
Developed by Dave Wasson for Netflix and based on the 2017 video game franchise Cuphead by Studio MDHR, The Cuphead Show! First premiered in February 2022 following the dangerous endeavors of Cuphead and his brother Mugman voiced by Tru Valentino and Frank Todaro.
The Cuphead Show Season 3 Soundtrack
The Cuphead Show Season 3 is scored by American composer Ego Plum, who has been on board the production for all 36 episodes of the adaptation.
Plum is best known for his work on SpongeBob SquarePants and The Ghastly Love of Johnny X.
Below, we have highlighted the full track list from Season 3:
- 1. Welcome To The Cuphead Show! – Ego Plum feat. Gizzelle
- 2. The Devil’s Song – Ego Plum feat. Luke Millington-Drake
- 3. Mudda – Ego Plum
- 4. Roll The Dice – Ego Plum feat. Wayne Brady
- 5. Dance Across A Rainbow – Ego Plum
- 6. Turnin’ Up The Charm – Ego Plum
- 7. Ghosts Ain’t Real – Ego Plum
- 8. I Love My Little Veggies – Ego Plum
- 9. Welcome To Sugar Land – Ego Plum
- 10. Sweets For Me Sweet – Ego Plum
- 11. Cala Maria’s Song – Ego Plum feat. Natasia Demetriou
- 12. Big Ol’ Christmas Tree – Ego Plum
- 13. Brings Out The Devil In Me – Ego Plum feat. Luke Millington-Drake
- 14. Making Christmas Toys – Ego Plum
- 15. Lookin’ Out For Number One – Ego Plum
- 16. The Devil And Ms. Chalice (Dance Battle Finale) – Ego Plum
- 17. Farewell To The Cuphead Show! – Ego Plum
Where to Listen
The Cuphead Show Season 3 is currently available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music. Some songs are also available to listen to on YouTube.
Also on YouTube, you will be able to listen to The Cuphead Show theme song sung by Wild Records artist Gizelle Andrea Becerra.
Cuphead and Mugman actors Tru Valentino and Frank Todaro both accompany Becerra on the theme song as well.
How Many Episodes are in The Cuphead Show Season 3?
The Cuphead Show Season 3 is confirmed to have 11 episodes within this run.
Season 3’s episode count is shorter than its predecessors, with Season 1 offering 12 episodes and Season 2 presenting 11.
Season 3 will deliver mini-episodes of 10-26 minutes and the first episode of Season 3 will be Part 2 of The Devil’s Pitchfork. The entry’s synopsis is as follows: “After kidnapping Mugman in the previous episode, the Devil plots to take his soul while Cuphead plans a rescue mission.”
Below we have included an episode guide and we’ll update titles when they’re announced:
- Episode 1: The Devil’s Revenge (Part 2)
- Episode 2: Don’t Answer The Door
- Episode 3: Cupstaged
- Episode 4: Roadkill
- Episode 5: Holiday Tree-dition
- Episode 6: A Very Devil Christmas
- Episode 7: Special Delivery
- Episode 8: Down & Out
- Episode 9: Joyride
- Episode 10: Dance With Danger
- Episode 11: The Devil & Ms. Chalice
