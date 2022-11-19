In addition to the almost hypnotic animation style of the Netflix series, another flurry of Cuphead and Mugman adventures present more foot-tapping songs in accompaniment and we explore every song in The Cuphead Show Season 3 soundtrack.

Even though Netflix is still to green-light Season 4, more episodes are expected to follow if ratings are high enough, as franchise creators the Moldenhauers previously referred to Seasons 1 to 3 as “inital” episodes.

Developed by Dave Wasson for Netflix and based on the 2017 video game franchise Cuphead by Studio MDHR, The Cuphead Show! First premiered in February 2022 following the dangerous endeavors of Cuphead and his brother Mugman voiced by Tru Valentino and Frank Todaro.

The Cuphead Show Season 3 Soundtrack

The Cuphead Show Season 3 is scored by American composer Ego Plum, who has been on board the production for all 36 episodes of the adaptation.

Plum is best known for his work on SpongeBob SquarePants and The Ghastly Love of Johnny X.

Below, we have highlighted the full track list from Season 3:

1. Welcome To The Cuphead Show! – Ego Plum feat. Gizzelle

– Ego Plum feat. Gizzelle 2. The Devil’s Song – Ego Plum feat. Luke Millington-Drake

– Ego Plum feat. Luke Millington-Drake 3. Mudda – Ego Plum

– Ego Plum 4. Roll The Dice – Ego Plum feat. Wayne Brady

– Ego Plum feat. Wayne Brady 5. Dance Across A Rainbow – Ego Plum

– Ego Plum 6. Turnin’ Up The Charm – Ego Plum

– Ego Plum 7. Ghosts Ain’t Real – Ego Plum

– Ego Plum 8. I Love My Little Veggies – Ego Plum

– Ego Plum 9. Welcome To Sugar Land – Ego Plum

– Ego Plum 10. Sweets For Me Sweet – Ego Plum

– Ego Plum 11. Cala Maria’s Song – Ego Plum feat. Natasia Demetriou

– Ego Plum feat. Natasia Demetriou 12. Big Ol’ Christmas Tree – Ego Plum

– Ego Plum 13. Brings Out The Devil In Me – Ego Plum feat. Luke Millington-Drake

– Ego Plum feat. Luke Millington-Drake 14. Making Christmas Toys – Ego Plum

– Ego Plum 15. Lookin’ Out For Number One – Ego Plum

– Ego Plum 16. The Devil And Ms. Chalice (Dance Battle Finale) – Ego Plum

– Ego Plum 17. Farewell To The Cuphead Show! – Ego Plum

Where to Listen

The Cuphead Show Season 3 is currently available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music. Some songs are also available to listen to on YouTube.

Also on YouTube, you will be able to listen to The Cuphead Show theme song sung by Wild Records artist Gizelle Andrea Becerra.

Cuphead and Mugman actors Tru Valentino and Frank Todaro both accompany Becerra on the theme song as well.

How Many Episodes are in The Cuphead Show Season 3?

The Cuphead Show Season 3 is confirmed to have 11 episodes within this run.

Season 3’s episode count is shorter than its predecessors, with Season 1 offering 12 episodes and Season 2 presenting 11.

Season 3 will deliver mini-episodes of 10-26 minutes and the first episode of Season 3 will be Part 2 of The Devil’s Pitchfork. The entry’s synopsis is as follows: “After kidnapping Mugman in the previous episode, the Devil plots to take his soul while Cuphead plans a rescue mission.”

Below we have included an episode guide and we’ll update titles when they’re announced:

Episode 1: The Devil’s Revenge (Part 2)

Episode 2: Don’t Answer The Door

Episode 3: Cupstaged

Episode 4: Roadkill

Episode 5: Holiday Tree-dition

Episode 6: A Very Devil Christmas

Episode 7: Special Delivery

Episode 8: Down & Out

Episode 9: Joyride

Episode 10: Dance With Danger

Episode 11: The Devil & Ms. Chalice

The Cuphead Show Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

