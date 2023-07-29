The character of Ahsoka Tano was created specifically for The Clone Wars animated series and, as she’s about to feature in her own live-action Star Wars series, now is the perfect time to explore several key episodes before August 23.

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Clone Wars* — Following her live-action introduction in The Mandalorian, it was only a matter of time before the Ahsoka series was announced. But as the days tick down until release, there are several episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, where the character was first introduced, that you need to see to fill some key gaps in Ahsoka’s story.

Season 5, episodes 17-20

Titled: Sabotage, The Jedi Who Knew Too Much, To Catch a Jedi, The Wrong Jedi

The final four episodes of season 5 are vital to Ahsoka’s story as they tell the tale of how she left the Jedi Order.

Beginning as a spy thriller, the episodes follow Ahsoka as she investigates a bomb attack on the Jedi Temple.

Her story quickly spirals into the Star Wars equivalent of The Fugitive as Ahsoka is wrongly accused of the attack.

The emotional episodes go a long way to explaining why Ahsoka no longer calls herself a Jedi.

Season 7, episodes 9-12

Titles: Old Friends Not Forgotten, The Phantom Apprentice, Shattered, Victory and Death

The last arc of The Clone Wars season 7 is a must-watch for any fan as the episodes are some of the best pieces of Star Wars content ever produced.

Taking place alongside Revenge of the Sith, the jaw-dropping episodes see Ahsoka take part in the Siege of Mandalore and face off against Darth Maul who has taken refuge there.

All of this leads up to the tragic events of Order 66 and Ahsoka’s part to play in the fateful moment in Star Wars history is truly exhilarating and heartbreaking in equal measure.

Quick guide to Ahsoka

Ahsoka will be arriving on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

The eight-episode series will then air weekly until the finale which is slated to release on October 4.

Set after the fall of the Empire and serving as a continuation of Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka will follow the former Jedi Knight as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

From her brief appearance in The Mandalorian, we know that she is hunting down Grand Admiral Thrawn, a fearsome foe who she brands in the Ahsoka trailer as “Heir to the Empire.”

