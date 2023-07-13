Ever since the first teaser dropped for the Ahsoka series, fans have been pondering the identity of the mystery Inquisitor seen fighting the former Jedi but new images released alongside the latest trailer have revealed the masked villain’s name is Marrok.

Several names cropped up in theories following the initial glimpse of the character, including former Jedi Barriss Offee, Galen Marek (aka Starkiller) and Ezra Bridger from Star Wars Rebels but the revelation that the Inquisitor’s name is supposedly Marrok has only prompted more questions than answers.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

Ahsoka Inquisitor’s name confirmed as Marrok

Alongside the new Ahsoka trailer, several preview images were released by Lucasfilm and Disney, showing off some of the scenes in more detail.

One of the most notable images is of the masked Inquisitor as the caption surprisingly reveals his name – yes, it’s a ‘he,’ sorry Barriss Offee theorists.

The Inquisitor is supposedly called Marrok and is performed by Paul Darnell. The piece of casting is a curious one as Darnell is a stunt performer by trade, with past work including The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, meaning that he is likely a placeholder for the villain until he is unmasked.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

This isn’t the first Marrok we’ve met in Star Wars

The biggest hint that Ahsoka’s Inquisitor is not what he seems is the fact that we’ve met a Marrok in Star Wars before, namely in The Clone Wars animated series.

The Clone Wars version of Marrok was a wolf-like Anooba creature who was the pet of the bounty hunter Embo, recognizable by his large Japanese kasa-inspired hat.

Marrok gets his name from a werewolf in Arthurian legend which will be significant to die-hard Star Wars fans who know all too well that Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni has a love of all things lupine.

What makes this fact more interesting still, is that the names of the Dark Jedi Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati are also based on a pair of wolves in Norse mythology, Skoll and Hati, meaning that all three of Ahsoka’s lightsaber-wielding villains are all named after wolves.

Either this is Dave Filoni simply showing off his love of wolves or he is using the names, possibly in all three cases, to mask the true identities of the characters.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

Why Marrok’s name could be smokescreen for Ezra

Following the first glimpse of the mystery Inquisitor, arguably the biggest theory to emerge is that he is Ezra Bridger and that he’s been turned to the dark side after being cast into deep space along with Grand Admiral Thrawn in the finale of Star Wars Rebels.

The theory holds weight as Ezra was often susceptible to the powers of the dark side in Rebels, and almost became Darth Maul’s apprentice after the pair crossed paths.

Ezra had always managed to avoid the temptations of the dark side previously but perhaps if he had spent years alone with Thrawn and other possible evil influences, it’s entirely plausible that he could have fallen victim to the dark side’s allure.

If Ezra was indeed serving under Thrawn, then the name Marrok fits well as it was last applied to someone’s pet, and could be doing so again, only with this Inquisitor being Thrawn’s pet.

Being named after a wolf also suits Ezra as he always had a strong connection to nature through the Force and during his adventures in Star Wars Rebels, he even bonded with a mystical loth-wolf.

While the debate among fans will rage until Ahsoka arrives in August, there are a number who are convinced that Marrok is a pseudonym for Ezra.

“The only theory that makes any sense is that it might be Ezra,” commented one fan on Reddit.

“I’d say there’s still plausibility to the ‘Ezra under a fake alias’ theory but I’ve mentioned that before and gotten yelled at so I won’t say anything,” wrote another.

After learning that the name Marrok is derived from an Arthurian werewolf, this fan on Twitter wrote: “If that doesn’t scream Ezra, I don’t know what does.”

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

Ahsoka arrives on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

