Addams Family Series Wednesday Set for Fall 2022 Premiere on Netflix

By Jo Craig

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams clicking her fingers in Wednesday teaser.

Our first look at the new Addams Family show on Netflix has been released, and naturally, fans of the iconic, gothic family want to know Wednesday’s release date.

We take a look at the show’s expected release window in the Fall, introduce you to the cast, and confirm how many episodes there will be.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar for Netflix, the American comedy horror Wednesday is a series based on the character of Wednesday Addams from the iconic Addams Family franchise, starring Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Isaac Ordonez, and more.

Wednesday Release Set for Fall 2022

Netflix confirmed that Wednesday will release sometime in the Fall of 2022, however, an exact release date is yet to be set.

A recent trailer confirmed that the series was imminent and it would make perfect sense for it to premiere around the Halloween season towards the end of October.

The show is described as “a twisted new series” focusing on the titular Addams sibling Wednesday.

Meet the Cast of Wednesday

Fans will notice that Christina Ricci’s character has been left a mystery for now, however, Deadline confirmed that the actor will be playing a new character instead of an older Wednesday.

Game of Thrones and The Sandman actor Gwendoline Christie is also part of the main lineup and you’ll also notice that Luis Guzmán’s Gomez has been labeled a guest role, meaning the character may not appear very often.

Check out the full cast list below:

Main

  • Jenna Ortega – Wednesday Addams
  • Catherine Zeta-Jones – Morticia Addams
  • Riki Lindhome – Dr. Valerie Kinbott
  • Jamie McShane – Sheriff Donovan Galpin
  • Hunter Doohan – Tyler Galpin
  • Georgie Farmer – Ajax Petropolus
  • Moosa Mostafa – Eugene Otinger
  • Emma Myers – Enid Sinclair
  • Naomi J. Ogawa – Yoko Tanaka
  • Joy Sunday – Bianca Barclay
  • Percy Hynes White – Xavier Thorpe
  • Gwendoline Christie – Larissa Weems
  • Victor Dorobantu – Thing
  • Christina Ricci

Recurring

  • Isaac Ordonez – Pugsley Addams
  • George Burcea – Lurch
  • Tommie Earl Jenkins – Mayor Walker
  • Iman Marson – Lucas Walker
  • William Houston – Joseph Crackstone
  • Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo – Deputy Santiago
  • Oliver Watson – Kent
  • Calum Ross – Rowan
  • Johnna Dias Watson – Divina

Guest stars

  • Luis Guzmán – Gomez Addams
  • Murray McArthur – Fabian
Wednesday Addams Revealed Teaser – Cr. Netflix, YouTube

Wednesday Episode Count

Wednesday will have eight episodes within its Season 1 debut on Netflix and it is expected that all episodes will drop at the same time.

Fans of the Addams Family franchise will also be glad to hear that Tim Burton has directed four out of eight episodes, as confirmed by Vanity Fair.

Other directors on board include Gandja Monteiro and James Marshall, with writing duties from creators Gough and Millar, alongside Matt Lambert, April Blair, and Kayla Alpert.

By Jo Craig

