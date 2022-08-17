She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Donny Blaze Confirmed to Be a Magician

Yesterday, we discussed how She-Hulk had finally welcomed the existence of Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, a recent interview with the She-Hulk cast and crew on the red carpet of the show’s premiere has scrapped that idea.

We provide a recap of the interviews in question, discuss who Johnny Blaze is – the character everyone wants to see, and provide an episode guide to the series ahead.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

Donny Blaze Confirmed at She-Hulk Premiere

During the press interviews at She-Hulk’s premiere, one key detail was confirmed to Deadline regarding the character Donny Blaze – a magician who will be played by Rhys Coiro.

Executive producer Jessica Gao confirmed the character to be magician Donny Blaze and said he “picked a stage name that he thought was going to get a lot of attention.”

The character had previously been teased in a poster during one clip, which lead fans to believe it was referring to Johnny Blaze, a.k.a. Ghost Rider. However, Gao and Coiro confirmed it was not Hot Wheels.

Who is Johnny Blaze?

Johnathon “Johnny” Blaze is an American motorcycle stuntman who makes a deal with Mephisto after a stunt gone wrong kills him, resulting in Blaze binding with the Spirit of Vengeance, Zarathos.

Blaze became known as Ghost Rider, delivering justice to evil wrongdoers by way of his Hellfire and Penance Stare, using his Hell Cycle to get around.

The character has been rumored to be entering the MCU shortly, with many fans wanting The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus to undertake the role.

However, many fans are not accepting that She-Hulk will be without a Ghost Rider cameo, but Rhys Coiro’s magician will just have to do for now.

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and is set o premiere on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will now release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined the show’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: TBA – August 18, 2022

Episode 2: TBA – August 25, 2022

Episode 3: TBA – September 1, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – September 8, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – September 15, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

