Jennifer Walters is preparing to show us what she’s made of on Disney Plus, once She-Hulk superhero lands this week.

In preparation for the show’s premiere, we confirm how many episodes there are in store and explain why the series debut was delayed by one day.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and is set to premiere on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will now release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: TBA – August 18, 2022

Episode 2: TBA – August 25, 2022

Episode 3: TBA – September 1, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – September 8, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – September 15, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

New Marvel Hero, All New Night

At the start of the month, Marvel Entertainment shared a new clip from She-Hulk, accompanied by the caption: “New Marvel hero. All new night.”

It was confirmed that She-Hulk’s premiere date had been delayed by one day, moving its debut from Wednesday, August 17, 2022, to Thursday, August 18, 2022.

It is thought that She-Hulk’s change from Wednesdays to Thursdays was to assure later episodes did not clash with Rogue One prequel series Andor.

She-Hulk Premiere

The red carpet premiere for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law took place this week, seeing stars Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo arrive.

During the press interviews, one key detail was confirmed to Deadline regarding the character Donny Blaze – a magician who will be played by Rhys Coiro.

The character had previously been teased in a poster during one clip, which lead fans to believe it was referring to Johnny Blaze, a.k.a. Ghost Rider. However, executive producer Jessica Gao confirmed it was not Hot Wheels.

