Adil El Arbi Shares Positive Email from Kevin Feige After Batgirl Axe

Shockwaves are still moving through the DC fandom after last week saw the cancellation of Batgirl on behalf of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Despite the disappointment, director Adil El Arbi didn’t hold back in sharing a positive message from Marvel head Kevin Feige.

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah – who both recently helmed two episodes of Ms. Marvel – with a screenplay by Christina Hodson, Batgirl was set to star Leslie Grace as the titular hero, alongside J. K. Simmons, Jacob Scipio, Brendan Fraser, and the returning Michael Keaton.

Batgirl’s Cancellation Shocked the DC Fandom

Early last week, Batgirl was suddenly shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery, despite filming having already wrapped on the project.

The movie was scheduled to release on HBO Max, however, it was reported that poor test screenings and a change in creative direction were the main reasons that led to its cancellation.

Since Batgirl’s unfortunate shelving, actor Leslie Grace and directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have shared their disappointment and positivity for the movie on social media.

Adil El Arbi Shares Positive Email from Kevin Feige

As reported by MEAWW, Batgirl director Adil El Arbi shared an email Marvel head Kevin Feige sent to him after the movie’s cancellation, and the director posted it on his Instagram stories.

Feige’s email read:

“My friends I had to reach out and let you know we are all thinking about you both. Because of the wonderful news about the wedding (congrats!) and the disappointing news about Batgirl. Very proud of you guys for all the amazing work you do and particularly Ms. Marvel of course! Can’t wait to see what is next for you. Hope to see you soon.”

Feige was referring to Adil El Arbi’s wedding, as the director had the misfortune of finding out about Batgirl’s cancellation while he was celebrating his wedding.

Fans react to Kevin Feige’s email

Fans from both Marvel and DC’s camps have applauded Kevin Feige for sending a heartfelt sentiment to the directors of Batgirl.

One fan pointed out that Feige shows true leadership qualities in building relationships, and believes the director will not forget the executive’s act of kindness.

Email that Kevin Feige sent Adil El Arbi after Batgirl cancellation.



You ain’t got a like the #MCU or KF, but admit he’s good at his job. A good leader builds relationships. I promise you they won’t forget the simple act of kindness from KF, nor the major disrespect from WB pic.twitter.com/4YNad8b3NG — Ghalen Morton (@ghalen_morton) August 5, 2022

