Bullet Train's Andrew Koji Eyes Jin Sakai Role in Ghost of Tsushima Movie

We’ve seen Marvel actors manifesting their MCU roles into existence before and actor Andrew Koji is chasing his chance to play Ghost of Tsushima’s Jin Sakai.

We discuss the interview with Koji speaking about his fondness of the game and how he is driven to play the samurai in the upcoming movie adaptation.

Developed by Sucker Punch and distributed by Sony Interactive Entertainment, the 2020 action-adventure game Ghost of Tsushima introduced samurai Jin Sakai, who is tasked with defending Tsushima Island against a Mongol invasion.

Andrew Koji Expresses Interest in Playing Ghost of Tsushima Protagonist

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bullet Train actor Andrew Koji revealed that he was a fan of the Sucker Punch title and advocated himself to play Jin Sakai:

“I’m going after Ghost of Tsushima — that’s what I’m going to do. I would love that. I think I can do a really good Jin Sakai. I can bring my own spin to it.”

Koji also confirmed that he had played through the video game twice, and shared his vision of what the movie adaptation should fulfill:

“I’ve played [the video game] twice now. I was thinking about it because [the adaptation has] been on the horizon, all the team talking about it. It would have to stand by itself, because the game’s so good. Let that exist by itself, and the film should be something slightly different. That’s the problem with those video game films.”

Gamers React to Koji as Jin Sakai

While most Ghost of Tsushima fans are simply happy that a movie adaptation is even in the works, many agreed Koji would make a great Jin Sakai.

One fan stated Koji would be great in fulfilling the role, while another fan thought the original voice actor, Daisuke Tsuji, should be the one portraying the character.

PlayStation Lifestyle also confirmed that Tsuji had an interest in reprising the character in live-action as well.

Ghost of Tsushima Movie

The Ghost of Tsushima movie adaptation was announced in 2021 and confirmed that John Wick director Chad Stahelski would helm the project.

Back in April of this year, screenwriter Takashi Doscher was brought on board to pen the script for the adaptation.

No casting announcements have been made for the project yet and the adaption is said to be a part of Sony’s efforts to adapt its biggest IPs for the silver screen, following Uncharted, The Last of Us, and God of War.

