It seems like yesterday when Westworld was returned to our screens with Season 4, and now, the penultimate episode has gone out.

We confirm the release date and time of Episode 8, Westworld’s Season 4 finale, provide a plot preview, and discuss Season 5 possibilities.

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy for HBO and based on the 1973 film of the same name by Michael Crichton, Westworld first aired in 2016 as a dystopian science fiction series starring Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, Luke Hemsworth, and more.

Westworld Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date and Time Confirmed

Westworld Season 4 Episode 8, titled Que Sera, Sera, is scheduled to release on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

American viewers can watch new installments on HBO and UK fans will be able to tune in via Sky Atlantic and NOW.

New episodes of Westworld air at 9 PM ET in the US and UK viewers will receive the new installment at 2 AM BST – on Monday, August 15, 2022 – in order to watch it at the same time as the American audience.

Season Finale Plot Preview

Westworld Season 4 has turned into its own retelling of Game of Thrones, where the hosts, humans, and parasites are all fighting to rule.

Episode 7 has a bleak air about it as Maeve admitted that there may be no saving this world with Charlotte Hale in control, but there may be hope for them in the next one.

With William sitting in a comfortable position going into Episode 8, the Season 4 finale, viewers are wondering if Christina will be able to regain control, or will evil forces prevail.

Season 5 Possibilities

There is currently no news of Westworld slowing down and actor Ed Harris recently revealed that at least one more season is on the table.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Man in Black actor Ed Harris began discussing Westworld’s future:

“I have no idea what they’re planning. We have one more season, which will start filming next April and May. I have no idea where that’s going to end up.”

Harris’ confirmation of “one more season” certainly hints at Season 5 being the last outing for Westworld fans, however, HBO has yet to confirm another season.

