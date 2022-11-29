A set of adorable Chainsaw Man Nendoroid figurines are now available to pre-order for fans of anime collectibles.

If you are an avid fan of a particular anime or manga series, there are countless ways that you can support a franchise and add an interesting collection to your possessions.

Arguably the most popular anime collections involve figurines of individual characters; in different styles, poses, or outfits.

As Chainsaw Man continues to dominate the 2022 Fall broadcasting slate alongside Bleach TYBW, a new set of Nendoroid figurines are available to pre-order online.

New Chainsaw Man Nendoroid figures announced

Today, November 29, the GoodSmile company announced that pre-orders are now open for a new range of Makima Nendoroid figurines.

The Makima Nendoroid comes with three different face plates; one standard, one smiling, and one with the ‘triangular’ mouth.

Also included in the figurine are a “lollipop and her trench coat as optional parts, allowing you to create all kinds of scenes from the series in Nendoroid form.” The Nendoroid is hand-painted and stands approximately 100mm tall.

Pre-orders are now available via the GoodSmile website, set to release in June 2023; the price is 6,200 Yen (approximately $45).

Available collectibles from the same collection now include Makima, Power, Denji, Aki, and Kobeni; all in the adorable Nendoroid art style.

From "Chainsaw Man" comes a Nendoroid of Makima! The Nendoroid comes with three face plates, her trench coat and more for creating all kinds of poses and scenes! Preorders open now!



Preorder: https://t.co/GU5eCsziSs#ChainsawMan #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/jJsXFGIe5H — GoodSmile_US @axchibi?(Booth #305) (@GoodSmile_US) November 29, 2022

However, some of these are still set for pre-orders only; Power and Denji figurines were re-released for November 2022, Aki is set to launch alongside Makima in June 2023.

If the Nendoroid design isn’t your style, there are also a wide variety of standard figurines available to purchase online. One such model is of Denji in his Chainsaw Man hybrid form; set to release in April 2023 via Tamashii Web.

Tamashii Nations anunció una figura articulada de la marca S.H.Figuarts basada en Denji Transformado de la franquicia de "Chainsaw Man", para abril de 2023. Mide 150 mm y tendrá un precio de 7,150 yenes (50 dólares). #chainsawman pic.twitter.com/JzyV5v1JQU — Kudasai (@somoskudasai) November 21, 2022

How many episodes are left in Chainsaw Man season 1?

Chainsaw Man episode 8 is scheduled to premiere around the world in just a few short hours, November 29, via the Crunchyroll streaming platform.

As confirmed by the Blu-Ray DVD boxset listings on the official Chainsaw Man website, season 1 of the MAPPA-led adaptation will consist of 12 individual episodes:

This means that, including the upcoming episode 8, there are just five episodes left from Chainsaw Man’s debut season!

Episode 8 – Tuesday, November 29

Episode 9 – Tuesday, December 6

Episode 10 – Tuesday, December 13

Episode 11 – Tuesday, December 20

Episode 12 – Tuesday, December 27

Make sure to pre-order your Chainsaw Man Nendoroid figurines before the season 1 finale and whilst stocks last.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

