What date and time will Akiba Maid War episode 2 release on HiDive, and has an official preview trailer been shared online?

Between Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia, Bleach, Mob Psycho 100 and Blue Lock, it says a lot that one of the most brutal and unique anime shows of the Fall slate has been PA Works’ Akiba Maid War.

After an outstanding, if not slightly confusing, opening episode; fans around the world are already calling on the series to be the dark horse of the new slate…The good news is that the next adventure is just around the corner.

So, what date and time will Akiba Maid War episode 2 release on HiDive?

Akiba Maid War episode 2 will release via the HiDive streaming platform on Thursday, October 13th.

As confirmed by the streaming platform, the second episode of PA Works’ new anime series will release at the following times:

Pacific Time – 8 AM

Eastern Time – 11 AM

British Time – 4 PM

European Time – 5 PM

India Time – 8:30 PM

Philippine Time –11 PM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 1:30 AM

“Nagomi is shocked by last night’s events. As she grows sceptical about her job as a maid, she meets an extra-terrestrial. Then, a new problem is brought to “Tonton Tonton” by the manager. ……” – Episode 02 Story, via official website.

How was the first episode rated by fans?

The first episode of Akiba Maid War was met with a generally positive reception from fans both domestically in Japan and internationally.

After just one episode, the series is scoring a solid 7.68/10 on MyAnimeList, 3.7/5 on Anime Planet, 74% on Anilsit and 8/10 on IMDB.

One user on Twitter wrote “Don’t sleep on Akiba Maid War, its awesome” with another adding “This show makes me feel alive” and “anime of the season [is] Akiba Maid War.”

“Akiba Maid War is probably going to be the dark horse of this anime season” wrote a fan, with another saying simply what we were all thinking “I saw the first episode of Akiba Maid War. The question is, WHAT THE F*** DID I JUST SEE?”.

