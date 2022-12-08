Alchemy of Souls Season 2 Episode 1 and 2 Release date and Time

Alchemy of Souls Season 1 was released on June 18, 2022, and ended on August 28, 2022. After seeing the cliffhanger end of the Korean drama series, fans desperately waited for Season 2. Well, the wait is now over, as the TV series will come with episodes 1 and 2 in a couple of days.

Since the first season of Alchemy of Souls, the series has gathered a different level of fanbase. Thanks to the fantastic plot, cinematography, and visuals. Besides these, the actors did a tremendous job, making fans emotionally connect with them. The 20-episodic first season of the popular Korean drama has set high expectations, and now fans sit at the edge of their seats to know when the new season will release on Netflix.

When does Alchemy of Souls Season 2 Episodes 1 and 2 Release?

Alchemy of Souls Season 2 episodes 1 and 2 will release on Saturday, December 10, 2022, and Sunday, December 11, 2022. The episodes will release on the South Korean Network tvN at 9:10 PM KST (Korean Standard Time). Netflix will simulcast the episodes for fans worldwide, and if you don’t want to waste a minute after its release, you can follow the release timings for your region:

Pacific Timing: 12:00 AM

Central Timing: 2:00 AM

Eastern Timing: 3:00 AM

British Timing: 9:00 AM

Indian Timing: 1:30 PM

Philippine Timing: 4:00 PM

Australian Timing: 7:00 PM

How many episodes will be there in Season 2?

Alchemy of Souls Season 2 will have ten episodes that will get released every Saturday and Sunday on tvN and Netflix.

Alchemy Of Souls: Light and Shadow confirmed it’s first broadcast on December 10 and began preparations. Part 2 (S2) is scheduled to air a total of 10 episodeshttps://t.co/EAGCrVI6xm#?? #alchemyofsouls #alchemyofsoulss2pic.twitter.com/PVxu5ylLfM — ? (@leejaewookstyle) October 19, 2022

The new season of the Korean drama will see the majority of the cast members reprising their roles while there will also be a new entry. However, this time the new entry will not be of a side character. Instead, we will see the female lead Jung So Min getting replaced by Go Yoon Jung. So, be ready to get familiar with a new face in the second season.