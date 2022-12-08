It’s no secret that Lobo is being teased to enter the DCEU very soon and Aquaman star Jason Momoa is tapped to be the front-runner to play him. We introduce you to the character and discuss Lobo’s powers and abilities.

The Hollywood Reporter announced yesterday, December 7, 2022, that Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 was “not moving forward and is considered dead in its current incarnation”, according to multiple sources.

The move was part of DC’s “new (but still unfolding) plans” that also saw Black Adam 2 being boxed in a grey area, while a Hawkman spin-off moved forward.

Who is Lobo?

Also known as “the Main Man,” Lobo is commonly referred to as a bounty hunter in DC comics and a genocidal Czarnian.

After his mother went insane just by looking at him, the locals on Czarnia gave him the name Lobo, meaning “he who devours your entrails and thoroughly enjoys it.” Lobo later exterminated the entire planet by unleashing mutant scorpions to kill them all.

Commonly depicted with long black hair, glowing red eyes, and the look of a member from the band Kiss, Lobo also relies on his BFG (Big Fraggin’ Gun) alongside various knives and explosives to aid his dirty work.

Lobo is also frequently sighted rocking a cigar on his Spacehog, which is a rocket-powered motorcycle and an invaluable possession.

Lobo’s Power and Abilities

In addition to his superhuman strength, stamina, and speed, Lobo is also immortal, as neither heaven nor hell wanted him when he died, so he was therefore granted immortality with an incredible healing factor.

Lobo also has the powers of bio-fission, meaning a drop of his blood can create a copy of him – flesh and blood – and he also has thermal immunity in any of his copies.

Since Lobo is banned from the afterlife, he can also possess another person if he dies and gets them to do his bidding.

Lastly, Lobo is also skilled at tracking, is multilingual (including morse code), is an expert combatant and marksman, and has unmatched willpower.

A Lobo game where you fly through a galaxy on the spacehog collecting bounties with your pet dolphins would be INCREDIBLE pic.twitter.com/nuhZXyeX48 — Last Gamer of Krypton (on hiatus) (@AkeemLovesCapes) September 23, 2022

Jason Momoa as Lobo?

The DCEU is changing shape under James Gunn and Peter Safran’s leadership and many are wondering if Jason Momoa will retire his trident as Aquaman to play Lobo instead.

The actor previously shared a video of himself receiving great news and treating it like a dream come true. Additionally, within the same week, Gunn teased the arrival of Lobo through a post on Mastodon, and it seems like the two are connected.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis recently interviewed Momoa after the posts and asked the actor point-blank if there was any connection. Momoa seemed surprised that Gunn had posted Lobo, and proceeded to explain his particular love for a comic-book character.

So, DC is considering ending the #Aquaman franchise and recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo, after all?pic.twitter.com/jToFVwPUvu — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 8, 2022

