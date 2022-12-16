Alchemy of Souls Season 2 Episodes 3 and 4 Release date and Time

The second season of Alchemy of Souls premiered last week, with the first two episodes, and now the K-Drama series will release episodes 3 and 4 soon. In this post, we’ll discuss when the anticipated episodes of the series will officially release for streaming.

Alchemy of Souls Season 2 episode 1 occurs three years after the first season’s events. Besides this, the series also introduces us to the new female lead, Go Yoon-Jung. However, the character she plays in the show is shown as if she had died several years ago. Well, the first season ended by showing Mu Deok killing Jang Uk after running wild, so she did not kill her lover intentionally, of course. However, after returning to her senses when she learns what she has done, she can’t bear the guilt and sacrifices her life too.

But Jang Uk returns to life due to the ice stone, and now the latest season of Alchemy of Souls shows him as the most powerful man alive. All thanks to the ice stone.

When does Alchemy of Souls Season 2 episodes 3 and 4 come out?

The third and fourth episodes of Alchemy of Souls Season 2 will release on tvN at 9:10 PM KST on Saturday, December 17, 2022, and Sunday, December 18, 2022, respectively. Below is the time schedule for fans in different time zones:

Pacific Timing: 12:00 AM (December 17th and 18th)

Central Timing: 2:00 AM (December 17th and 18th)

Eastern Timing: 3:00 AM (December 17th and 18th)

British Timing: 9:00 AM (December 17th and 18th)

Indian Timing: 1:30 PM (December 17th and 18th)

Philippine Timing: 4:00 PM (December 17th and 18th)

Australian Timing: 7:00 PM (December 17th and 18th)

What happened previously in Alchemy of Souls Season 2?

Some alcohol delivery men talk about how the existence of soul shifters in Daeho is the main reason for not allowing tourists to visit the place. After that, they also speak about Naksu’s death and her body still existing in the lake where she died. As they continue moving forward, they encounter Jang Uk behind the mists. He starts fighting a soul shifter that is coming after the delivery men.

Alchemy of souls 2: "Bu yeon has no divine power and Naksu soul has no memory, so the body and soul do not conflict" got me excited. We should expect a lot of scenerio with the body and soul pic.twitter.com/nMElmpPLMV — TITILAYO ? (@saidat_salau) December 11, 2022

The men could not believe their eyes that were seeing Jang Uk, as everyone knew how Naksu took his life. On the other hand, Dang-Gu has to enter Jinyowon as he knows a soul shifter is hiding inside. Lady Jin did not allow him to enter, but she couldn’t stop Dang-Gu, who used his fast speed to go inside. After finding the soul shifter and killing him, Dang-Gu meets Bu-Yeon, and the two get involved in a partnership over time. However, before proceeding, Dang-Gu first checks if Bu-Yeon is a soul-shifter, which she is not.