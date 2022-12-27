Alice in Borderland S2: Who are the Citizens?

Alice in Borderland S2 started with the King of Spades’ Duck Hunt game, and the next on the list was the King of Clubs game, the game that introduced us to the King of Clubs, Kyuma. He revealed that they were the Citizens of Borderland. So, who is a Citizen in the world of Borderlands?

The second season of Alice in Borderland was one of the most anticipated series of 2022. All eight episodes of the series were full of exciting games and characters that didn’t feel boring even for a second. For the time being, the streaming service has not renewed the show for the next season but seeing the cliffhanger ending of this season, we may expect Netflix to make an announcement soon.

Alice in Borderland: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11653 Alice in Borderland: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/1ifgEQCevYc/hqdefault.jpg 1201277 1201277 center 32600

Citizen in Alice in Borderland S2 Explained

Citizens of Borderland are basically the winners from the previous cycle of the deadly games who chose to take permanent residency in the Borderlands. After that, every Citizen selects one face card out of the twelve face cards and invents their own games. Like the players, the citizens also led normal lives in the real world before arriving in the Borderland.

The Visas of the players tend to expire with time, and to extend their validity, one has to participate in the games of Borderland actively. However, the Citizens don’t have to worry about it. That’s because their visas never expire. After all, they have accepted a permanent residency in the place. However, if any player wins the face card games by defeating any citizens, that means the citizen will die.

ITS ALICE IN BORDERLAND WEEK pic.twitter.com/Bb6jPMzxdW — char (@hayak5wa) December 20, 2022

The citizens from the previous cycle whom we saw in the latest season of Alice in Borderland include Ginji Kyuma, Keiichi Kuzuryu, Isao Shirabi, Matsushita, Komayama, Kisaragi, Shitara, Kenzaki, Maki, Mira Kano. Besides them, the current cycle players who chose to stay in the Borderlands include Yaba and Banda.