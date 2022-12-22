Alice in Borderland Season 2 Episode 1 Ending Explained: Is Niragi Alive?

The much-awaited second season of the popular TV show Alice In Borderland has been dropped on Netflix. The first thing fans wondered after seeing the first episode: is Niragi back? Well, this article will give you the answers you want.

Niragi was one of the Beach people who acted as an antagonist toward Arisu and his friends. The first season showed him catching fire put by Chishiya, so everyone believed that Niragi died in the previous season of the psychological thriller series. But did he really die?

Is Niragi back in Alice in Borderland Season 2?

Yes, Niragi makes a comeback in the new season of Alice in Borderland. While Arisu, Tatta, Usagi, and Kiani get stuck seeing that they’ll need one more player to play the king of clubs’ game, Niragi approaches from behind. More than half of his body is burnt, and he covers one of his eyes with a cloth.

Niragi made an entry in the Beach arc and was shown as someone who liked to make other people’s lives miserable. He doesn’t care about the well-being of others; all he cares about is how he can be in a position where he can give commands to others. However, his arrogant and sadistic behavior is the result of his terrible childhood, where his classmates bullied him.

The first episode of season 2 brings a new character to the picture

Half of the first episode showed Arisu and his friends running from a mysterious killer who had already shot numerous people with rifles. After surviving the attacks, four of them take shelter in an isolated place, where they decide that if they want to survive and return to the real world, they have to play games. So, they choose to play the kings of clubs’ game.

After reaching the location, they found five black-colored bracelets, and the rules of the game reveal that no weapons are allowed inside, and five players are needed to play the game. With Niragi as part of their team, they all go inside and meet the king of clubs, Kyuma.