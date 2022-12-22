Movies & Television

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Episode 1 Ending Explained: Is Niragi Alive?

By Aparna Ukil

Niragi from Alice in Borderland Season 2
CREDIT- Alice in Borderland - Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

The much-awaited second season of the popular TV show Alice In Borderland has been dropped on Netflix. The first thing fans wondered after seeing the first episode: is Niragi back? Well, this article will give you the answers you want.

Niragi was one of the Beach people who acted as an antagonist toward Arisu and his friends. The first season showed him catching fire put by Chishiya, so everyone believed that Niragi died in the previous season of the psychological thriller series. But did he really die?

Alice in Borderland: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

BridTV
11653
Alice in Borderland: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/1ifgEQCevYc/hqdefault.jpg
1201277
1201277
center
32600

Is Niragi back in Alice in Borderland Season 2?

Yes, Niragi makes a comeback in the new season of Alice in Borderland. While Arisu, Tatta, Usagi, and Kiani get stuck seeing that they’ll need one more player to play the king of clubs’ game, Niragi approaches from behind. More than half of his body is burnt, and he covers one of his eyes with a cloth.

Niragi made an entry in the Beach arc and was shown as someone who liked to make other people’s lives miserable. He doesn’t care about the well-being of others; all he cares about is how he can be in a position where he can give commands to others. However, his arrogant and sadistic behavior is the result of his terrible childhood, where his classmates bullied him.

The first episode of season 2 brings a new character to the picture

Half of the first episode showed Arisu and his friends running from a mysterious killer who had already shot numerous people with rifles. After surviving the attacks, four of them take shelter in an isolated place, where they decide that if they want to survive and return to the real world, they have to play games. So, they choose to play the kings of clubs’ game.

After reaching the location, they found five black-colored bracelets, and the rules of the game reveal that no weapons are allowed inside, and five players are needed to play the game. With Niragi as part of their team, they all go inside and meet the king of clubs, Kyuma.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
NieR Re[in]carnation | SINoALICE Crossover Trailer
Latest Trailers
Cuphead | The Delicious Last Course | Launch Trailer
Aparna Ukil
@UkilAparna

Aparna is an Entertainment writer at Forever Geek who loves everything about K-Dramas and Anime. Besides these, she also enjoys watching the latest TV shows and movies, explicitly falling under the horror genre. She started her professional journey in the retail industry, but her admiration for films and TV shows pulled her into the field of Entertainment writing. She began her writing career by working for Otakukart, Sportskeeda, and Game Revolution before getting an opportunity to write for Forever Geek. When she's not writing, she can be either found exploring new cafes in the town or trying out a different brand of Red Wine.

Read more of Aparna's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know