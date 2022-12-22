The deadly game-based genre is certainly growing in popularity after the success of Korean series Squid Game, but this 2020 Japanese series has returned for Season 2 on Netflix and we explain Alice in Borderland’s suit meanings.

Filming for Season 2 wrapped back in March 2022, when the crew visited Yokohama and the popular Shibuya crossing to film.

Directed by Shinsuke Sato and based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso, the Japanese science fiction thriller, Alice in Borderland, follows residents dwelling in an alternate reality where they must compete in various games to gain visas before they expire, resulting in possible execution. The series stars Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Y?ki Morinaga, Keita Machida, and more.

Alice in Borderland Suit Meanings Explained

In the story’s alternate reality, citizens must partake in a series of games around Tokyo in order to survive.

Broken up into game types, Clubs, Diamonds, Hearts, and Spades, each game type differs in difficulty and theme.

We break down each game type below and explain their meaning:

Clubs

The Club game type features trials of balance, where multiple players must work as a team to emerge victorious.

Most Club games are hosted outdoors where there is plenty of space, however, the Netflix adaptation shows some Club games being played indoors within a large hall.

Clubs is considered to be the easiest of the four suits, harboring significantly less danger than the other game types.

Strategy and observation also play crucial roles in Club games, where some of the easier challenges just require some light problem-solving.

Diamonds

Diamond games focus on intelligence, primarily logic, rationality, numbers, math, and probability.

These games often pose riddles to solve or tabletop games to conquer, including blackjack or mahjong, that require a certain degree of skill and luck to beat.

Most Diamond games take place within small venues and carry a level of prestige with them, being held in places like a supreme court or posh restaurant.

Diamond games also contain the least amount of challenges in its catalog, requiring no physical input while the brain is tested.

Hearts

Using the tagline “playing with the hearts of the other players,” the Hearts game type is all about psychology, featuring games such as Queen of Hearts – otherwise known as Croquet.

Standing as the hardest and rarest game type, Heart challenges require players to use manipulation to win, pitting the players’ psychology against them.

Violence is strictly prohibited in Heart games, encouraging players to use their minds, and this game type holds the largest catalog over the others.

Spades

The final game type is Spades, which requires citizens to enter into various challenges testing their physical strength.

Speed, endurance, and dexterity are all worked in these games, where it’s every man for themselves as teamwork is not required.

Sharing their venues with Clubs, Spade games usually take place outside where players can run around escaping hunters and it is agreed upon that this is the most brutal suit.

How Many Episodes are in Alice in Borderlands Season 2?

Alice in Borderlands Season 2 has eight episodes, matching the episode count of its predecessor season.

Each episode lasts between 41-80 minutes and all eight installments arrived on the streaming platform at the same time.

The show’s second season was green-lit only two weeks after Season 1 debuted on the streaming platform.

Taking the show’s popularity into consideration, rumors are stating Season 3 is already in development, however, this renewal has yet to be confirmed by Netflix.

