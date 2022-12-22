Who does Tomohisa Yamashita play in Alice in Borderland Season 2? Meet Kyuma

Alice in Borderland is back with the deadliest games in Season 2. In the new season, some new additions have been made to the cast, out of which one such exciting addition is Kyuma, played by the Japanese actor and singer Tomohisa Yamashita. Well, here, we discuss the actor and the character.

The new season of the popular TV series had a great start that’s full of bloodshed. Moreover, in the beginning, we saw our beloved main character Arisu along with Usagi, Kuina, and Chishiya, running down the streets to save their lives. The closing minutes of the first episode of Season 2 mark the entry of a toe to bottom naked guy, introducing himself as the king of clubs. After that, he says that his real name is Kyuma. So, who is this guy?

Who is Kyuma from Alice In Borderland Season 2?

Kyuma, a musician by profession, arrived on the borderlands five years prior to Arisu’s arrival. He was one of the players who won all the games but chose to stay in the borderlands despite the victory. That’s why he and his gang were called Citizens of the Borderlands, who introduced Osmosis, one of the most complicated games played.

When Arisu and his friends chose to play the king of clubs game, they went straightaway to a harbor and found some bracelets outside the entry gate. Moreover, the game’s rules indicate that five people are needed to play it. Hence, Arisu, Usagi, Tatta, Kuina, and Niragi were the ones who would be a team against Kyuma’s gang.

Kyuma likes to stay fair in games, so before beginning Osmosis, he gave a demo to Arisu’s team so they could get a clear picture of what they had to do. The Netflix series has tried to adapt the character as it is like the source material, but the only thing that has been kept different is his hair. In the manga, Kyuma has curly hair, but in the TV series, he has straight hair.

Who is Tomohisa Yamashita?

Tomohisa Yamashita is a 37-year-old Japanese actor and singer recently seen playing Kyuma in Alice In Borderland Season 2. He started his acting career in 1998, but the turning point came to his life when he appeared in the television drama series titled Nobuta Wo Produce, released in 2005. Besides that, he grabbed the opportunity to play the titular character in a film titled Kurosagi, released in 2006.

Moreover, he has also released several singles and studio music albums, such as Supergood, Superbad, A Nude, Loveless, and more.