Alice In Borderland Season 2 Release Date, Time and Where to Watch

Alice in Borderland is coming back with the deadliest games in Season 2. As the release date is near, fans look forward to knowing the exact date when the TV series will be out.

The first season became a hit by appearing among the Top 10 shows on Netflix in 40 countries. Even though the source material of Alice in Borderland was already famous, it gained a massive fan following when it came to the screens. Moreover, when worldwide fans discovered the show after Squid Game‘s release, Alice in Borderland received the popularity it deserved.

The story of the Japanese sci-fi thriller drama revolves around a gamer named Arisu. He and his two friends hide in a public bathroom from police after causing an altercation in a public place. However, when the trio comes out of the bathroom, they find the entire city empty. They soon learn they are in an alternate Tokyo, where they must play a handful of games to survive. And they also find out that the ones who enter the game arena can’t leave it. Hence, they don’t have any other option than participating in the games.

Alice in Borderland: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11653 Alice in Borderland: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/1ifgEQCevYc/hqdefault.jpg 1201277 1201277 center 32600

When does Alice in Borderland Season 2 release?

Alice in Borderland Season 2 will release on Netflix on December 22, 2022, at 12:00 AM Pacific Time. Different time zones will get the show at different times due to the time difference in the regions of the world. Besides this, to help you out, we have listed the release timings below:

Pacific Time- 12:00 AM

Central Time- 2:00 AM

Eastern Time- 3:00 AM

Indian Time- 1:30 PM

British Time- 9:00 PM

Japan Time- 5:00 AM (December 23rd)

What will Alice in Borderland Season 2 be about?

Alice in Borderland Season 2 received a trailer at the beginning of December, showing that something even more dangerous than Season 1 is waiting for Arisu.

Alice in Borderland.

Saison 2.

J-7. pic.twitter.com/ZDgRrf2Ai9 — Netflix France (@NetflixFR) December 15, 2022

The trailer shows Arisu and Usagi figuring out about the crazy game. Later, they come across a guy who says that Arisu and Usagi have arrived on his land, and now they have to play the game if they want to return to their home. Lastly, the trailer also shows Mira stating ‘welcome to the final game’s location.’