Fans have finally seen the continuation of the Na’vi’s story on the silver screen, 13 years later, and we reveal what Avatar 2’s end-credits song is and confirm if you can watch Avatar 2 at home.

Despite James Cameron debunking the following titles, stating they’re for consideration only, rumored titles for the following sequels are: Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider, and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.

Directed by Cameron with a screenplay by Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver, Avatar: The Way of Water serves as the long-anticipated sequel to the 2009 feature, based on a story the writers created with Josh Friedman and Shame Salerno.

What is Avatar 2’s Post-Credits Song?

Avatar 2’s post-credits song is titled ‘Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’ by The Weeknd.

Written by The Weeknd and produced by Swedish House Mafia and composer Simon Franglen, The Way of Water’s post-credits song was officially released one day before Avatar 2’s cinematic release.

Leona Lewis’ ‘I See You’ was the post-credits song for the first film, featuring the franchise’s recurring theme, and The Weeknd’s song for the sequel celebrates “life, death and resilience,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Avatar 2’s Simon Franglen Honors James Horner

Simon Franglen, who scored The Magnificent Seven and The Curse of Turandot, has fulfilled the role of resident composer in the Avatar franchise after the tragic death of James Horner in 2015 during an aircraft accident.

Honoring Horner’s work, Avatar’s main theme can be heard frequently throughout the sequel, arranged by Franglen into his new score.

Franglen has been confirmed to be composing the scores for Avatar 3, 4, and 5, where the main theme will likely resound for years to come.

Can I Watch Avatar 2 at Home?

No, you cannot watch Avatar 2 at home because it is releasing as a cinema exclusive, meaning the only place you’ll be able to watch the sequel is in theatres.

The Way of Water’s distributor, 20th Century Studios, lies under Walt Disney Studios’ umbrella, which means the sequel will come to Disney Plus in 2023.

Fans will now need to wait another year before feasting their eyes on Avatar 3, which is confirmed to be releasing on December 20, 2024.

Avatar: The Way of Water is now in theatres worldwide.

