All Ditto Disguises In Pokemon GO January 2023

Ditto is a pesky little Pokemon, and that will never change. They are always in the business of transforming into another Pokemon, making you believe that you are getting a different one from what you are actually getting. Then, surprise! It’s a Ditto. In January 2023, here are all the Ditto disguises that they can transform into this month.

The disguises that Ditto can transform into can change from month to month, so it’s important that players are aware of what they are getting into when they play Pokemon GO. Will it be a Gastly, or will it be a Ditto?

You will only find out if it’s a Ditto once you have fully caught the Pokemon, which makes it way trickier. Especially if you are wanting to shiny hunt, too!

Here are all the Ditto Disguises in Pokemon GO in January 2023.

All Ditto Disguises January 2023

As stated before, the disguises can change a little from month to month. For the vast majority, they never completely change out into a whole bunch of different Pokemon, and a fair few of them stay the same. Here are all of the Ditto disguises for January 2023 that you need to be aware of, in case you find yourself shocked when you catch the purple blob.

Ekans

Gastly

Natu

Surskit

Finneon

Dwebble

Swirlix

Spinarak

Numel

Bidoof

Lillipup

This is the full list of Ditto disguises for January 2023. This doesn’t necessarily mean that every Pokemon you catch of the ones listed will automatically be a Ditto, but it could be. It also has a chance to be shiny! So, maybe catch it and you’ll get lucky? It has the possibility to disguise itself as a shiny of another Pokemon, or even be a non-shiny of that Pokemon, but then it’ll transform into a blue Ditto. Very confusing, but it just goes to show that Ditto has tricks!

