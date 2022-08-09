Amber Midthunder's Legion Role is a Must-Watch Says Prey Fans

It’s no secret that fans of the Predator franchise are raving over Hulu’s prequel movie Prey, particularly Amber Midthunder’s performance as protagonist Naru.

Fans of the actor have used Prey’s success to highlight one of Amber Midthunder’s other roles in Legion, which many say is a must-watch.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg for Hulu and based on the Predator franchise by Jim Thomas and John Thomas, Prey will serve as the fifth installment in the franchise and stand as a prequel to past movies, starring Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, Stormee Kipp, and more.

Meet Amber Midthunder

Amber Midthunder debuted in the acting scene in 2001 and starred opposite Alan Arkin in Sunshine Cleaning when she was just nine years old.

Midthunder then received breakout roles as Kayla in The Originals, Vernon Teller in Hell or High Water, and Kerry Loudermilk in Legion.

The actor has a lengthy filmography as well, starring in recent features The Wheel, The Ice Road, and The Marksman, and Midthunder has also portrayed Rosa Ortecho in the recently cancelled Roswell, New Mexico on The CW.

Prey Fans Urge You to Watch Amber in Legion

On the back of Midthunder’s stellar performance in Prey, fans of the actor are actively drawing attention to her role in FX’s Legion, where she played mutant Kerry Loudermilk.

Amongst talk of Midthunder’s Legion role, many were relieved to know where they knew the actor from whilst watching Prey.

Midthunder’s performance in Legion has been dubbed “brilliant” and “fantastic”, with fans urging other members of the fandom to watch the show.

Love that people are putting respect on Amber Midthunder's name, she was brilliant in Legion — Fatima (@reaffirmsfaith) August 8, 2022

for the folks who think Amber Midthunder shold play Laura or Danielle Moonstar in some sort of MCU X-Men thing YOU ARE IN LUCK because she has already played a mutant in FX LEGION where she looked like this: pic.twitter.com/V7y66DPO6p — liminal kafka (@FakeJohnMarie) August 9, 2022

What is Legion?

Created by Noah Hawley for FX, Legion aired in 2017, ran for three seasons, and is based on the Marvel Comics character David Haller, also known as Legion.

The series follows a group of mutants who try to control their power and the narrative is set in an alternative timeline to the X-Men film series.

Alongside Amber Midthunder, Dan Stevens plays the titular character with recurring actors Rachel Keller, Aubrey Plaza, Bill Irwin, Jeremie Harris, and more.

I'm glad people are discovering Legion because of Amber Midthunder in #Prey because it's one of the best metaphysical shows ever made and I need to talk about it. https://t.co/w3N3nZxZ5p — Virgo Blade (@VirgoBlade) August 9, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Prey is now streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus.