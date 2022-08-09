A series of new photos from the set of Marvel’s Ironheart series has revealed the upcoming show’s main villain as The Hood.

For fans unfamiliar with the comic book character, we introduce you to The Hood, explain the villain’s powers, and discuss the actor playing him.

Created by Chinaka Hodge for Disney Plus and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Ironheart will star Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Harper Anthony, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, and Shea Couleé following genius inventor Riri Williams who builds a suit similar to Tony Stark’s Iron Man.

Who is Marvel’s The Hood?

Parker Davis Robbins, also known by his alias The Hood, first appeared in Hood #1 in 2002.

Parker was intrigued by a life of crime after witnessing Daredevil’s run-in with Electro. Some sources also say Parker’s father worked for Kingpin, which exposed a world of crime to him at a young age.

While desperately trying to raise money for his mother’s health care, Parker and his cousin John broke into a warehouse to steal some valuable material but ended up stumbling across a séance that had summoned a cloaked demon.

Parker managed to kill the demon by shooting it and stole the entity’s red cloak and boots, only to find out that these garments gave him supernatural powers originating from the Dark Dimension demon Dormammu – seen in the MCU’s Doctor Strange.

What are the Villain’s Powers?

Without the powers of the demon’s cloak and boots, Parker has no supernatural abilities, however, he is a criminal mastermind.

With the demon’s cloak and boots, however, Parker has the ability to become invisible, shoot electrical bursts from his hands, walk on air, and transform into a demon.

Proficient in energy projection, Parker also has knowledge of the occult and mysticism, as well as being a decent marksman and skilled in hand-to-hand combat.

Meet Anthony Ramos

31-year-old American actor, singer, and songwriter, Anthony Ramos is famously known for his roles as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Broadway musical Hamilton.

Ramos has also had a hand in television roles, playing Eladio in the 2021 series In Treatment and Tony in Will & Grace.

The actor’s upcoming projects alongside Ironheart include movies Distant and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Ramos was previously rumored to be attached to the Ironheart series as the main villain The Hood, but it has now been confirmed that the actor will star in all six episodes.

Ironheart will premiere in late 2023 on Disney Plus.