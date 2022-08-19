Movies & Television

American Horror Stories Bloody Mary Cast - Meet the Guest Stars

By Jo Craig

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for American Horror Stories**

American Horror Stories is spoiling fans of the anthology series this week with a larger-than-life cast to tell a unique version of Bloody Mary.

We introduce you to the full cast of Episode 5, provide a preview of next week’s episode, and supply a release schedule for the entirety of Season 2.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk for FX on Hulu, American Horror Stories is a spin-off to American Horror Story, following an anthology pattern each episode starring an ensemble cast, including returning alums Matt Bomer, Denis O’Hare, Dylan McDermott, Jamie Brewer, and more.

Meet the Cast of Episode 5 – Bloody Mary

American Horror Stories’ episodes usually carry a refined cast list, however, Episode 5 has a large ensemble roster full of talented actors.

American Gods actor Dominique Jackson leads the narrative as the titular horror icon Bloody Mary, alongside See actor Raven Scott, Black-ish star Quvenzhané Wallis and many more.

Check out the full cast list below:

  • Dominique Jackson – Bloody Mary
  • Quvenzhané Wallis – Bianca
  • Raven Scott – Elise
  • Kyla-Drew – Maggie
  • Kyanna Simone – Lena Lawrence
  • Shane Callahan – Historian
  • Ryan D. Madison – Anna
  • Tiffany Yvonne Cox – Ms. Brooks
  • Maggie Carney – Margaret Worth
  • Troy Barnes – David
  • Marsha Henry – Robin
  • Anecia Forbes – Candace
  • Angelique Ayoadé – Kristen
  • JJ Batteast – River
  • James Coker – Mr. Miller
  • Celestial – Nia
  • Carol Jefferson – Lena’s Mom
  • William Lee Houston – Lena’s Dad
Episode 6 Preview – Facelift

Going by the title of Episode 6, fans should prepare for the grotesque to rear its ugly head in Facelift.

The episode could explore the taboo side of plastic surgery, or perhaps go down a route similar to Leatherface in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

With only three episodes left after this installment, FX will up the ante when it comes to how much viewers can stomach and they should perhaps choose not to watch after a big dinner.

How Many Episodes are in American Horror Stories Season 2?

American Horror Stories Season 2 has eight episodes to offer and each installment is scheduled to release weekly on FX on Hulu every Thursday.

The below schedule places the finale of American Horror Stories Season 2 on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Hulu has previously changed the order the episodes are released, which means the following lineup is subject to change. However, the release dates are expected to remain the same:

  • Episode 1: Dollhouse – July 21, 2022
  • Episode 2: Aura – July 28, 2022
  • Episode 3: Drive – August 4, 2022
  • Episode 4: Milkmaids – August 11, 2022
  • Episode 5: Bloody Mary – August 18, 2022
  • Episode 6: Facelift – August 25, 2022
  • Episode 7: Necro – September 1, 2022
  • Episode 8: Lake – September 8, 2022

American Horror Stories Season 2 is now showing on FX on Hulu

