For three years we’ve been deprived of the live-action deceit, debauchery, and dragons of George R.R. Martin’s universe and that’s about to change with the imminent House of the Dragon premiere.

Ahead of the prequel’s debut, we confirm the release date and time of Episode 1, as well as highlight where you can watch the first installment in the US and the UK.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

House of the Dragon Release Date and Time

House of the Dragon Episode 1, titled The Heirs of the Dragon, is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 21, 2022, on HBO.

The premiere will debut at 9 pm ET and 6 pm PT in the United States, however, fans watching in the UK will be able to watch Episode 1 at 2 am GMT on Monday, August 22, 2022.

House of the Dragon has ten episodes to air within its first season, placing the finale on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Where to Watch in the US and UK

House of the Dragon will premiere in the US both on HBO and HBO Max – the streaming service that allows you to watch episodes on demand.

For viewers in the UK, you will be able to watch the premiere at the same time as America at the aforementioned time on Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

Now TV offers an entertainment pass at £9.99 per month, or Sky subscribers can tune into the Sky Atlantic channel via a £26 per month package.

House of the Dragon Roadmap – Do We Know How Many Seasons There Are?

In order to get a grasp of the timeframe, House of the Dragon will cover the generational Targaryen war of succession.

While we don’t know how many seasons there will be just yet, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the first season will include a 10-year time jump in addition to several other multi-year time jumps.

With future seasons expected to be greenlit in order to portray the rise and fall of House Targaryen fluently, sources to THR also revealed that House of the Dragon will have a shorter run than Game of Thrones, expected to last only three or four seasons.

