Game of Thrones fans across the world are more than ready to embark on another chapter set within Westeros and they want to know how many episodes are in House of the Dragon.

We confirm how many episodes fans will have to quench their thirst and the full release schedule for the HBO show.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

How Many Episodes Are in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon has ten episodes to air within its first season, starting with Episode 1, The Heirs of the Dragon, on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

The prequel’s episode count matches that of its predecessor, Game of Thrones, which also produced ten episodes per season.

With House of the Dragon’s narrative set to span the entire rise and fall of House Targaryen, multiple seasons are expected to follow with ten episodes each.

Release Schedule and Episode Guide

House of the Dragon will settle into the release pattern of airing every Sunday at 9 pm ET, 6 pm PT, and 2 am GMT until the end of October.

Going by the release schedule outlined below, the House of the Dragon finale will air on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Below we have included the release dates of the show to mark in your calendar alongside the episode titles that we know so far:

Episode 1: The Heirs of the Dragon – Sunday, August 21, 2022

– Sunday, August 21, 2022 Episode 2: The Rogue Prince – Sunday, August 28, 2022

– Sunday, August 28, 2022 Episode 3: TBA – Sunday, September 4, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – Sunday, September 11, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – Sunday, September 18, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – Sunday, September 25, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – Sunday, October 2, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – Sunday, October 9, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – Sunday, October 16, 2022

Episode 10:TBA – Sunday, October 23, 2022

Where to Watch House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon is scheduled to premiere on HBO and HBO Max – the previous home of Game of Thrones.

UK viewers will be able to watch the premiere on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2 am on Sky Atlantic and NOW, allowing British fans to view the episode at the same time as the US.

Now TV offers an entertainment pass at £9.99 per month, or Sky subscribers can tune into the Sky Atlantic channel via a £26 per month package.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

