Fans of the American Horror Story franchise and spin-off anthology American Horror Stories have praised the latter’s second season as an improved technical feat from the first.

With Season 2 Episode 3 having aired recently, the fandom is curious to know the cast list of Drive and we also preview next week’s episode.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk for FX on Hulu, American Horror Stories is a spin-off to American Horror Story, following an anthology pattern each episode starring an ensemble cast, including returning alums Matt Bomer, Denis O’Hare, Dylan McDermott, Jamie Brewer, and more.

Meet the Cast of Episode 3

Fans of the franchise will recognize returning actor Nico Greetham who plays the red Jeep owner Paul Winowski. Greetham previously appeared in American Horror Stories Season 1 Episode 4.

Another familiar face taking on protagonist Marci is Bella Throne, known for her rise to fame in Disney Channel’s Shake It Up.

Bella Thorne – Marci

– Marci Nico Greetham – Paul Winowski

– Paul Winowski Anthony de la Torre – Chaz

– Chaz Stevanna Jackson – Piper

– Piper Austin Woods – Wyatt

– Wyatt Kendall Chappell – Club Girl

– Club Girl Marshall Fox – Killer

Episode 4 Preview – Milkmaids

American Horror Stories Season 2 Episode 4 is titled Milkmaids and will release on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Midnight PT on FX on Hulu.

The first three episodes of Season 2 were penned by Feral writer Manny Coto, however, Episode 4 will pass writing duties to Pose and Fantasy Island writer Our Lady J.

A plot synopsis has not yet been released for the installment but the anthology series usually gives some clues about the episode’s nature through the title, however, Milkmaids only suggests that the installment could be set on a farm and no doubt the dairy product will appear as a theme as well.

American Horror Stories Season 2 Release Schedule

American Horror Stories Season 2 has eight episodes within its Season 2 run and is scheduled to release weekly on FX on Hulu every Thursday.

The below release schedule pins the finale of American Horror Stories Season 2 on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Hulu has changed the order of episodes once before, meaning the release may be subject to change. However, the following release dates should remain the same:

Episode 1: Dollhouse – July 21, 2022

– July 21, 2022 Episode 2: Aura – July 28, 2022

– July 28, 2022 Episode 3: Drive – August 4, 2022

– August 4, 2022 Episode 4: Milkmaids – August 11, 2022

– August 11, 2022 Episode 5: Bloody Mary – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 6: Facelift – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 7: Necro – September 1, 2022

– September 1, 2022 Episode 8: Lake – September 8, 2022

American Horror Stories Season 2 is now showing on FX on Hulu