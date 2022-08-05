Movies & Television

American Horror Stories Drive Cast: Meet the Guest Stars

By Jo Craig

The Hollywood Reporter Oscar Nominees Night presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts - Red Carpet

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for American Horror Stories**

Fans of the American Horror Story franchise and spin-off anthology American Horror Stories have praised the latter’s second season as an improved technical feat from the first.

With Season 2 Episode 3 having aired recently, the fandom is curious to know the cast list of Drive and we also preview next week’s episode.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk for FX on Hulu, American Horror Stories is a spin-off to American Horror Story, following an anthology pattern each episode starring an ensemble cast, including returning alums Matt Bomer, Denis O’Hare, Dylan McDermott, Jamie Brewer, and more.

  • MORE: Arcane’s Five-Episode Documentary Bridging the Rift to Air on YouTube

American Horror Stories Trailer

BridTV
3504
American Horror Stories Trailer
826802
826802
center
32600

Meet the Cast of Episode 3

Fans of the franchise will recognize returning actor Nico Greetham who plays the red Jeep owner Paul Winowski. Greetham previously appeared in American Horror Stories Season 1 Episode 4.

Another familiar face taking on protagonist Marci is Bella Throne, known for her rise to fame in Disney Channel’s Shake It Up.

  • Bella Thorne – Marci
  • Nico Greetham – Paul Winowski
  • Anthony de la Torre – Chaz
  • Stevanna Jackson – Piper
  • Austin Woods – Wyatt
  • Kendall Chappell – Club Girl
  • Marshall Fox – Killer
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Episode 4 Preview – Milkmaids

American Horror Stories Season 2 Episode 4 is titled Milkmaids and will release on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Midnight PT on FX on Hulu.

The first three episodes of Season 2 were penned by Feral writer Manny Coto, however, Episode 4 will pass writing duties to Pose and Fantasy Island writer Our Lady J.

A plot synopsis has not yet been released for the installment but the anthology series usually gives some clues about the episode’s nature through the title, however, Milkmaids only suggests that the installment could be set on a farm and no doubt the dairy product will appear as a theme as well.  

American Horror Stories Season 2 Release Schedule

American Horror Stories Season 2 has eight episodes within its Season 2 run and is scheduled to release weekly on FX on Hulu every Thursday.

The below release schedule pins the finale of American Horror Stories Season 2 on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Hulu has changed the order of episodes once before, meaning the release may be subject to change. However, the following release dates should remain the same:

  • Episode 1: Dollhouse – July 21, 2022
  • Episode 2: Aura – July 28, 2022
  • Episode 3: Drive – August 4, 2022
  • Episode 4: Milkmaids – August 11, 2022
  • Episode 5: Bloody Mary – August 18, 2022
  • Episode 6: Facelift – August 25, 2022
  • Episode 7: Necro – September 1, 2022
  • Episode 8: Lake – September 8, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

American Horror Stories Season 2 is now showing on FX on Hulu

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below
LOGIN to Comment
LOGIN to Comment

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
The Crew 2 | Season 5 Episode 2: American Legends - Trailer
Latest Trailers
Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Announcement Trailer
Jo Craig
@grvadmin

Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know