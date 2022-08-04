Marvel Fans React to Patton Oswalt's Premature Eternals 2 Reveal

Marvel Studios dazzled the fandom with its reveal of Phases 5 and 6 at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, but one project wasn’t on the list.

Eternals 2 is a sequel that has been rumored for a while, but it remained off the Phase 5 and 6 lineups. However, Pip the Troll actor Patton Oswalt has recently confirmed that Eternals 2 is now in development and fans are worried about the actor now being in Kevin Feige’s crosshairs.

Directed by Chloé Zhao with a screenplay by Zhao, Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo, Eternals was released in 2021 starring an ensemble cast made up of Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

Patton Oswalt Confirms Eternals 2

During an interview with the Today Show, Patton Oswalt was promoting his new film I Love My Dad, when Eternals was brought into the conversation.

Oswalt, without hesitation, went on to confirm that Eternals 2 was announced and that Chloé Zhao was returning to direct the sequel.

The actor also shared his hope for more adventures with Starfox and Pip, two characters played by Harry Styles and Oswalt during Eternals’ end-credit scene.

Patton Oswalt just casually confirming an Eternals sequel with Chloé Zhao returning to direct. (via @TODAYshow) pic.twitter.com/KVnScEHD9A — IGN (@IGN) August 4, 2022

Marvel Fans Share Hilarious Reactions to the Reveal

Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, is a renowned meme within the fandom whenever spoilers are released by actors.

After Patton Oswalt’s reveal, Marvel fans hilariously shared gifs and scenarios of Kevin Feige now hunting down the actor.

Popular presenter and social media influencer Supes tweeted that we must now protect Patton Oswalt at all costs because Kevin Feige has him in his crosshairs.

Kevin Feige the next time he sees Patton Oswalt for spoiling the Eternals 2 announcement pic.twitter.com/lhzBgwmikw — BLURAYANGEL ? (@blurayangel) August 3, 2022

Protect Patton Oswalt at all costs. Feige is coming for him after this.? pic.twitter.com/rzCpAMUVKl — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) August 3, 2022

When to Expect Eternals 2

Since Marvel has already announced the schedule for Phase 5, Eternals 2 will likely be slotted into Phase 6, as there are still many gaps.

Phase 5 is due to end with the recently announced Thunderbolts movie in July 2024, meaning the sequel will likely not release until the end of 2024 at the earliest.

Eternals 2 will likely join Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars in the Phase 6 slate.

