Arcane's Five-Episode Documentary Bridging the Rift to Air on YouTube

It’s not even been a year since Arcane first appeared to Netflix subscribers, but the wait has already been too long for the fandom while Season 2 looms.

Luckily, Riot Games and Fortiche Production have revealed the new documentary Arcane: Bridging the Rift, which will debut exclusively on YouTube.

Created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee for Netflix and based on the fictional universe of Riot Games’ League of Legends franchise, Arcane premiered back in November 2021 and starred Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Katie Leung, Kevin Alejandro, and more, voicing an array of characters jostling to find their place in Piltover and Zaun alongside sisters Vi and Jinx.

Arcane | Official Trailer BridTV 6890 Arcane | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ZB479WgtEAA/hqdefault.jpg 908591 908591 center 32600

Arcane: Bridging the Rift Announced

Riot Games and Fortiche Production announced that Arcane: Bridging the Rift was a five-episode documentary series providing a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Arcane’s first season.

The series will be airing on the League of Legends YouTube channel for free from August 4 to September 1 every Thursday at 4 pm BST.

Alongside the in-depth look at Season 1’s creation, fans are also hoping for a sneak peek at Season 2’s progression.

Arcane – Cr. NETFLIX © 2021

Fans React to the Documentary

Arcane fans are sharing their excitement for the documentary’s arrival on social media, which will hopefully make the wait for Season 2 more bearable.

One fan hoped the documentary would make the fandom more appreciative of the production that went into the making of Arcane – accumulating six years of hard work.

Another fan apologized for the person they would become after Bridging the Rift aired, clearly overjoyed by its existence.

Thank goodness Bridging the Rift is this Thursday. I hope it helps the fandom appreciate the 6 years of production that went into making Arcane & encourages rewatching the show…

Because some hcs are spiraling away from the hard work that was shown on screen. ? — crab (@zauniteseafood) August 1, 2022

Arcane Season 2

Arcane Season 2 was announced during the first season’s release month back in November 2021, with the studios confirming it was in production.

However, no release date was given during the announcement and fans are still waiting to hear a confirmed date.

Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent confirmed on Twitter that Season 2 would not be airing in 2022, but did confirm that fans will not have to wait six years – referring to the time it took to create Season 1.

So yeah, we are working on #arcane season 2.

The good news: you won’t have to wait for 6 years (the time it took us to making season 1)

The bad news: it’s not coming in 2022 ? https://t.co/IQoPyLnw1J — nicolo (@niiicolo) November 21, 2021

By Jo Craig – [email protected]