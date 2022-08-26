**Warning – Spoilers ahead for American Horror Stories**

Facelift has a Black Mirror quality to it, tapping into the often obsessive need to look young forever, and we introduce you to the cast of American Horror Stories Episode 6.

The anthology series returns to a smaller roster this week after last week’s Bloody Mary episode hosted a long list of talent to tell the narrative.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk for FX on Hulu, American Horror Stories is a spin-off to American Horror Story, following an anthology pattern each episode starring an ensemble cast, including returning alums Matt Bomer, Denis O’Hare, Dylan McDermott, Jamie Brewer, and more.

American Horror Stories Trailer BridTV 3504 American Horror Stories Trailer 826802 826802 center 32600

Meet the Cast of American Horror Stories Episode 6

The cast of American Horror Stories Facelift has two stars who were previously present in Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story – Judith Light and Todd Waring.

Additionally, Rebecca Dayan also appeared in Season 10 of American Horror Story, playing Maria Wycoff.

Judith Light – Virginia Mellon

– Virginia Mellon Rebecca Dayan – Dr. Enid Perle

– Dr. Enid Perle Britt Lower – Fay

– Fay Todd Waring – Bernie

– Bernie Cornelia Guest – Cassie

– Cassie Carey Scott – Grady

– Grady Kurt Bryant – Driver

– Driver Harrison Cone – Student

– Student Marah Fairclough – Attendant

– Attendant Nate Gill – Medical Tech 2

– Medical Tech 2 Danielle Lima – Retreat Staff

– Retreat Staff Francesca Barker McCormick – Retreat Guest

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Episode 7 Preview – Necro

American Horror Stories Season 2 Episode 7, titled Necro, is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 1, 2022, on FX on Hulu.

This episode will serve as the penultimate installment of Season 2, and if the title is anything to go by, we predict the plot will have something to do with death.

A trailer previously released to promote Season 2, however, does give us a sneak peek at what the episode could be about, as we see Madison Iseman who appears to have an unhealthy fascination with dead bodies at her place of work.

How Many Episodes are in American Horror Stories Season 2?

American Horror Stories Season 2 has eight episodes to offer and each installment is scheduled to release weekly on FX on Hulu every Thursday.

The above schedule places the finale of American Horror Stories Season 2 on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Hulu has previously changed the order the episodes are released, which means the following lineup is subject to change. However, the release dates are expected to remain the same:

Episode 1: Dollhouse – July 21, 2022

– July 21, 2022 Episode 2: Aura – July 28, 2022

– July 28, 2022 Episode 3: Drive – August 4, 2022

– August 4, 2022 Episode 4: Milkmaids – August 11, 2022

– August 11, 2022 Episode 5: Bloody Mary – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 6: Facelift – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 7: Necro – September 1, 2022

– September 1, 2022 Episode 8: Lake – September 8, 2022

The doctor will see you now. "Facelift" is now streaming only on @hulu. #AHStories pic.twitter.com/En34bhqZUS — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 25, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

American Horror Stories Season 2 is now showing on FX on Hulu

Show all