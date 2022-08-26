American Horror Stories Facelift Cast: Meet the Guest Stars
**Warning – Spoilers ahead for American Horror Stories**
Facelift has a Black Mirror quality to it, tapping into the often obsessive need to look young forever, and we introduce you to the cast of American Horror Stories Episode 6.
The anthology series returns to a smaller roster this week after last week’s Bloody Mary episode hosted a long list of talent to tell the narrative.
Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk for FX on Hulu, American Horror Stories is a spin-off to American Horror Story, following an anthology pattern each episode starring an ensemble cast, including returning alums Matt Bomer, Denis O’Hare, Dylan McDermott, Jamie Brewer, and more.
Meet the Cast of American Horror Stories Episode 6
The cast of American Horror Stories Facelift has two stars who were previously present in Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story – Judith Light and Todd Waring.
Additionally, Rebecca Dayan also appeared in Season 10 of American Horror Story, playing Maria Wycoff.
- Judith Light – Virginia Mellon
- Rebecca Dayan – Dr. Enid Perle
- Britt Lower – Fay
- Todd Waring – Bernie
- Cornelia Guest – Cassie
- Carey Scott – Grady
- Kurt Bryant – Driver
- Harrison Cone – Student
- Marah Fairclough – Attendant
- Nate Gill – Medical Tech 2
- Danielle Lima – Retreat Staff
- Francesca Barker McCormick – Retreat Guest
Episode 7 Preview – Necro
American Horror Stories Season 2 Episode 7, titled Necro, is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 1, 2022, on FX on Hulu.
This episode will serve as the penultimate installment of Season 2, and if the title is anything to go by, we predict the plot will have something to do with death.
A trailer previously released to promote Season 2, however, does give us a sneak peek at what the episode could be about, as we see Madison Iseman who appears to have an unhealthy fascination with dead bodies at her place of work.
How Many Episodes are in American Horror Stories Season 2?
American Horror Stories Season 2 has eight episodes to offer and each installment is scheduled to release weekly on FX on Hulu every Thursday.
The above schedule places the finale of American Horror Stories Season 2 on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
Hulu has previously changed the order the episodes are released, which means the following lineup is subject to change. However, the release dates are expected to remain the same:
- Episode 1: Dollhouse – July 21, 2022
- Episode 2: Aura – July 28, 2022
- Episode 3: Drive – August 4, 2022
- Episode 4: Milkmaids – August 11, 2022
- Episode 5: Bloody Mary – August 18, 2022
- Episode 6: Facelift – August 25, 2022
- Episode 7: Necro – September 1, 2022
- Episode 8: Lake – September 8, 2022
