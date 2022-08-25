If you’re a fan of Family Guy, American Dad, and other animated shows of that ilk, and you also happen to be a Trekkie, then you’ll be excited to learn that Season 3 of Star Trek: Lower Decks has arrived on Paramount Plus and we confirm how many episodes there are this time around.

The first season of the animation debuted back in the pandemic year of 2020, followed by its sophomore season the following Fall in 2021.

Created by Mike McMahan for the streaming service Paramount Plus and based on the Star Trek franchise by Gene Roddenberry, Star Trek: Lower Decks is an adult animated series that launched in 2020 as the ninth Star Trek series in the universe, starring Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero and more.

How Many Episodes are in Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3?

Star Trek: Lower Decks will have ten episodes within its Season 3 run on Paramount Plus, which is the same episode count as the first two seasons.

The third season will air exclusively on Paramount Plus, which has also recently become available to viewers in the UK.

Additionally, fans will be glad to hear that Season 4 of Star Trek: Lower Decks was already greenlit back in January 2022.

The first episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks SEASON 3 is now live on @paramountplus! Enjoy!??? pic.twitter.com/WhCI4p87Co — Mike McMahan (@MikeMcMahanTM) August 25, 2022

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Release Schedule

The third season of the animated series is scheduled to air every Thursday on Paramount Plus.

This pattern puts the Season 3 finale on the date of Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Below, we have outlined the complete release schedule for Season 3 with the episode titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Grounded – Thursday, August 25, 2022

– Thursday, August 25, 2022 Episode 2: The Least Dangerous Game – Thursday, September 1, 2022

– Thursday, September 1, 2022 Episode 3: TBA – Thursday, September 8, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – Thursday, September 15, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – Thursday, September 22, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – Thursday, September 29, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – Thursday, October 6, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – Thursday, October 13, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – Thursday, October 20, 2022

Episode 10: TBA – Thursday, October 27, 2022

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Cr. Paramount Plus, YouTube

Trekkies React to Season 3

The loyal fanbase of Trekkies – of an adult animation persuasion- was thrilled to have Lower Decks back on the small screen.

One fan even shared their wish for Badgey to get a girlfriend this season and another viewer thought Mariner was on the way to becoming one of the greatest Star Trek characters of all time.

I just have one request for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3



Give Badgy a girlfriend ?#BadgyGetsAGirlfriend pic.twitter.com/qhOlZwzc4S — Marcie ?Painting With Magic ? (@MarcieLondonArt) August 23, 2022

