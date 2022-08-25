While many Game of Thrones fans are witnessing Jason Momoa reprise his role as Khal Drogo during their rewatch alongside House of the Dragon, the actor is also starring in Season 3 of Apple TV+’s See and we confirm how many episodes there are.

See first premiered back in 2019 and was quickly renewed for a second season. However, the sophomore season’s debut on the small screen was delayed due to a halt in filming during the pandemic.

Written by Steven Knight and directed by Francis Lawrence, See is a science fiction drama for Apple TV+ set in a post-apocalyptic future following a blind tribe that holds two children who are blessed with sight, starring Jason Momoa, Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Nesta Cooper, and more.

How Many Episodes are in See Season 3?

See has eight episodes to debut within its third season, following the episode count of the first two seasons on Apple TV+.

Each episode lasts between 49-57 minutes and the eight episode titles are still to be announced.

Unfortunately, this will be the last time we see these characters, as Season 3 has been confirmed to be “The Final Chapter”.

See Season 3 Release Schedule

The third season of See is scheduled to release every Friday until its scheduled finale on Friday, October 14, 2022, on Apple TV+.

Each episode lasts between 49-57 minutes and we have included the entire release schedule for Season 3 with dates to mark in your calendar:

Episode 1: TBA – Friday, August 26, 2022

Episode 2: TBA – Friday, September 2, 2022

Episode 3: TBA – Friday, September 9, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – Friday, September 16, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – Friday, September 23, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – Friday, September 30, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – Friday, October 7, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – Friday, October 14, 2022

See Season 3 Cast

Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series introduced Dave Bautista as Baba Voss’ primal brother Edo and fans are wondering if Nesta and Eden’s relationship will survive in Season 3.

Below, we have included the cast members we know to be returning in Season 3:

Jason Momoa – Baba Voss

– Baba Voss Sylvia Hoeks – Queen Kane

– Queen Kane Hera Hilmar – Maghra Kane

– Maghra Kane Nesta Cooper – Haniwa

– Haniwa Eden Epstein – Wren

– Wren Archie Madekwe – Kofun

– Kofun Christian Camargo – Tamacti Jun

– Tamacti Jun Tom Mison – Lord Harlan

– Lord Harlan Olivia Cheng – Charlotte

– Charlotte David Hewlett – Tormada

Furthermore, Michael Raymond-James and Trieste Kelly Dunn have also been confirmed to appear in Season 3, however, their characters are being kept under wraps for now.

