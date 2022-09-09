**Warning – Spoilers ahead for American Horror Stories**

The finale of American Horror Stories Season 2 has now aired on FX on Hulu, and we introduce you to the cast of Lake and discuss Season 3 possibilities.

The synopsis for Episode 8 Lake is: “A mysterious drowning uncovers secrets at the bottom of the lake.”

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk for FX on Hulu, American Horror Stories is a spin-off to American Horror Story, following an anthology pattern each episode starring an ensemble cast, including returning alums Matt Bomer, Denis O’Hare, Dylan McDermott, Jamie Brewer, and more.

Meet the Cast of American Horror Stories Episode 8

The finale of American Horror Stories Season 2 stars Alicia Silverstone, an actor from The Baby-Sitters Club, and the voice of Queen Marlena in Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Movie buffs will also recognize her from Clueless and Batman & Robin.

Joining Silverstone is Teddy Sears, who you will remember playing Patrick in American Horror Story: Murder House, and Bobby Hogan from 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Below, we have listed the entire cast of Lake:

Alicia Silverstone – Erin

– Erin Olivia Rouyre – Finn

– Finn Teddy Sears – Jeffrey

– Jeffrey Bobby Hogan – Jake

– Jake Todd Cattell – Wrede Prescott

– Wrede Prescott Michael Owen – Maynard Boone(as Mike Owen)

– Maynard Boone(as Mike Owen) Heather van Zee – Hayley

– Hayley Lora Bofill – Orderly

– Orderly Aren Farrington – Chained Man

American Horror Stories Season 3

Unfortunately, FX has yet to announce if American Horror Stories will be back for Season 3, but that doesn’t mean it’s off the table.

Season 2 of the anthology spin-off was not ordered until six days before the Season 1 finale, meaning an announcement may be on the horizon.

FX is likely waiting this time around to see how the season finale performs and if fans want another season in the tank.

Judging by the reactions on Twitter, the AHS community definitely wants to see the series return for more scares but less gore.

Uh..thanks for another season of shorts, but for season 3 can we get a little more American Horror Stories and a little less horribly gory stories?!



Oh yeah….and where’s season 11? #AHS #AHStories #AmericanHorrorStories #AmericanHorrorStories pic.twitter.com/MHJLwx20JU — Ms. Ashley (@TheBookOf_A) September 1, 2022

How Many Episodes are in American Horror Stories Season 2?

American Horror Stories Season 2 has eight episodes to offer and fans will now be able to binge-watch the successor season in its entirety.

FX on Hulu, as well as Disney Plus, are also offering Season 1 of American Horror Stories, in case you want to watch both seasons back to back.

To help facilitate your binge-watch, we have outlined the episode order of Season 2 below:

Episode 1: Dollhouse – July 21, 2022

– July 21, 2022 Episode 2: Aura – July 28, 2022

– July 28, 2022 Episode 3: Drive – August 4, 2022

– August 4, 2022 Episode 4: Milkmaids – August 11, 2022

– August 11, 2022 Episode 5: Bloody Mary – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 6: Facelift – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 7: Necro – September 1, 2022

– September 1, 2022 Episode 8: Lake – September 8, 2022

American Horror Stories Season 2 is now showing on FX on Hulu.

