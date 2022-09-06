**Warning – Potential Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power**

Galadriel from The Rings of Power is a very different character to Cate Blanchett’s portrayal in Peter Jackson’s movies and we explain who Galadriel’s husband is and when she eventually gets married.

The Rings of Power Episode 2 concluded with Galadriel and Halbrand being found at sea by a mysterious figure on board a mighty ship. Arondir and Bronwyn also investigated an evil presence in Tirharad, and Elrond tried to convince Durin and the Dwarves to help in Celebrimbor’s latest project of great importance.

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and its successor, starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, and many more.

Who is Galadriel’s Husband?

Galadriel’s husband is Celeborn – a character whose live-action debut occurred in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of Ring played by Marton Csokas.

Celeborn was known as the Lord of Lothlórien and one of the wisest Elves to exist in the Third Age of Middle-earth.

Son of Galadhon and brother to Galathil, Celeborn was originally a Prince of Doriath and kinsman of King Thingol.

Furthermore, Celeborn led an army from Eregion to face Sauron’s rebellion during the Second Age – after The Rings of Power were made – and also joined forces with Elrond before being overcome by the Dark Lord’s strength in arms.

When Did Galadriel and Celeborn Marry?

According to Tolkien’s timeline – which did change periodically – Galadriel and Celeborn were meant to have married during the First Age.

Viewers watching The Rings of Power will know this union to be inconsistent with the narrative, which is thought to be a creative change made by the show.

Galadriel first came to Doriath around FA 52 and the pair soon fell in love and married. The couple stayed in Beleriand for a time towards the end of the First Age before moving to reside in Lindon.

How Many Episodes are in The Rings of Power?

The Rings of Power has eight episodes to bulk out its Season 1 debut on Amazon Prime.

The series is scheduled to release every Thursday/Friday on Amazon Prime, and the following schedule confirms the finale will air on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Below, we have provided the show’s release schedule in full with dates to mark in your calendar. We will also update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: Shadow of the Past – Friday, September 2, 2022

– Friday, September 2, 2022 Episode 2: Adrift – Friday, September 2, 2022

– Friday, September 2, 2022 Episode 3: TBA – Friday, September 9, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – Friday, September 16, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – Friday, September 23, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – Friday, September 30, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – Friday, October 7, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – Friday, October 14, 2022

The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

