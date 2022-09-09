The Rings of Power Episode 4 Release Date, Time and Plot Preview
**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power**
The Rings of Power Episode 3 hit the ground running with character development this week after the introductory double-bill, and before you get withdrawal symptoms, we provide a preview of Episode 4.
A number of new characters were introduced this week, including Elendil, Isildur, and new villain Adar, while showing the Harfoots’ migration and Galadriel and Halbrand’s arrival in Númenor.
Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and its successor, starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, and many more.
The Rings of Power Episode 4 Release Date and Global Release Times
The Rings of Power Episode 4 is scheduled to release on Friday, September 16, 2022, on Amazon Prime.
With the general release time being Midnight ET, this means viewers in the west will receive Episode 4 at 9 pm PT on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
Since The Rings of Power will release on the Amazon Prime platform in tandem in every country, this means certain parts of the world will be able to watch new episodes at different times.
Below, we have translated what the 9 pm ET premiere is the equivalent of in your part of the world:
- United Kingdom – 2 am BST
- Australia – 11 am AEST
- Brazil – 10 pm BRT (Thursday, September 1)
- Europe – 3 am CEST
- India – 6:30 am IST
- Japan – 10 am JST
- Middle East – 5 am MEST
- New Zealand – 1 pm NZST
- Australia – 11 am AEST
Episode 4 Plot Preview
Episode 3 ended on a major cliffhanger when the Orc captors introduced Arondir to Adar, whose face remained blurred until next week.
We will likely find out the identity of Adar and what his ranking is beside Sauron, while Arondir hopefully tries to make a second escape.
Episode 4 will also see Bronwyn and Theo complete their travel while the young boy grabbles with the broken dagger in his possession.
Furthermore, focus will shift back to the Dwarves as well as Elrond and Celebrimbor’s “project” and Galadriel and Halbrand’s union to take back the Southlands will also develop.
The Rings of Power Episode Count and Release Schedule
The Rings of Power has eight episodes to bulk out its Season 1 debut on Amazon Prime.
The series is scheduled to release every Thursday/Friday on Amazon Prime, and the following schedule confirms the finale will air on Friday, October 14, 2022.
Below, we have provided the show’s release schedule in full with dates to mark in your calendar. We will also update episode titles as they are announced:
- Episode 1: Shadow of the Past – Friday, September 2, 2022
- Episode 2: Adrift – Friday, September 2, 2022
- Episode 3: Adar – Friday, September 9, 2022
- Episode 4: TBA – Friday, September 16, 2022
- Episode 5: TBA – Friday, September 23, 2022
- Episode 6: TBA – Friday, September 30, 2022
- Episode 7: TBA – Friday, October 7, 2022
- Episode 8: TBA – Friday, October 14, 2022
By Jo Craig – [email protected]
The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime.