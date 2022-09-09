**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power**

The Rings of Power Episode 3 hit the ground running with character development this week after the introductory double-bill, and before you get withdrawal symptoms, we provide a preview of Episode 4.

A number of new characters were introduced this week, including Elendil, Isildur, and new villain Adar, while showing the Harfoots’ migration and Galadriel and Halbrand’s arrival in Númenor.

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and its successor, starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, and many more.

The Rings of Power Episode 4 Release Date and Global Release Times

The Rings of Power Episode 4 is scheduled to release on Friday, September 16, 2022, on Amazon Prime.

With the general release time being Midnight ET, this means viewers in the west will receive Episode 4 at 9 pm PT on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Since The Rings of Power will release on the Amazon Prime platform in tandem in every country, this means certain parts of the world will be able to watch new episodes at different times.

Below, we have translated what the 9 pm ET premiere is the equivalent of in your part of the world:

United Kingdom – 2 am BST

Australia – 11 am AEST

Brazil – 10 pm BRT (Thursday, September 1)

Europe – 3 am CEST

India – 6:30 am IST

Japan – 10 am JST

Middle East – 5 am MEST

New Zealand – 1 pm NZST

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Credit: Matt Grace/Prime Video © 2010-2022 Amazon.com, Inc.

Episode 4 Plot Preview

Episode 3 ended on a major cliffhanger when the Orc captors introduced Arondir to Adar, whose face remained blurred until next week.

We will likely find out the identity of Adar and what his ranking is beside Sauron, while Arondir hopefully tries to make a second escape.

Episode 4 will also see Bronwyn and Theo complete their travel while the young boy grabbles with the broken dagger in his possession.

Furthermore, focus will shift back to the Dwarves as well as Elrond and Celebrimbor’s “project” and Galadriel and Halbrand’s union to take back the Southlands will also develop.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Cr. Matt Grace Courtesy of Prime Video, © 2010-2022 Amazon.com, Inc.

The Rings of Power Episode Count and Release Schedule

The Rings of Power has eight episodes to bulk out its Season 1 debut on Amazon Prime.

The series is scheduled to release every Thursday/Friday on Amazon Prime, and the following schedule confirms the finale will air on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Below, we have provided the show’s release schedule in full with dates to mark in your calendar. We will also update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: Shadow of the Past – Friday, September 2, 2022

– Friday, September 2, 2022 Episode 2: Adrift – Friday, September 2, 2022

– Friday, September 2, 2022 Episode 3: Adar – Friday, September 9, 2022

– Friday, September 9, 2022 Episode 4: TBA – Friday, September 16, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – Friday, September 23, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – Friday, September 30, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – Friday, October 7, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – Friday, October 14, 2022

By Jo Craig

The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

