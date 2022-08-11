Movies & Television

American Horror Stories Milkmaids Cast: Meet the Guest Stars

By Jo Craig

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for American Horror Stories**

American Horror Stories is taking fans back in time to get them acquainted with “the village” and there are new guest stars ready to deliver the installment.

We introduce you to the cast of Season 2 Episode 4, provide a preview for the next episode, and confirm Season 2’s release schedule.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk for FX on Hulu, American Horror Stories is a spin-off to American Horror Story, following an anthology pattern each episode starring an ensemble cast, including returning alums Matt Bomer, Denis O’Hare, Dylan McDermott, Jamie Brewer, and more.

American Horror Stories Trailer

Meet the Cast of Episode 4

Each episode of American Horror Stories usually has a relatively small cast list for the anthology stories.

This week, Episode 4 welcomes back American Horror Story alum Cody Fern, who previously played Michael Langdon, Xavier Plympton, and Valiant Thor in addition to a part in American Horror Stories Season 1.

FX is keeping tight-lipped on the character names for now, but we will update this list once the episode airs:

  • Cody Fern 
  • Seth Gabel – Walter
  • Julia Schlaepfer
  • Addison Timlin
  • Ian Sharkey
Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Episode 5 Preview – Bloody Mary

American Horror Stories Season 2 Episode 5 will be titled Bloody Mary and is scheduled to release on Thursday, August 18, 2022, on FX on Hulu.

Going by the specific episode title, we can assume that Episode 5 will follow the myth of Bloody Mary – a spirit said to appear if you say her name three times in a bathroom mirror.

The series will likely put a different spin on the ghost story and a lot of blood is definitely guaranteed.

American Horror Stories Season 2 Release Schedule

American Horror Stories Season 2 has eight episodes to offer and each installment is scheduled to release weekly on FX on Hulu every Thursday.

Hulu has previously changed the order the episodes are released, which means the following lineup is subject to change. However, the release dates are expected to remain the same:

  • Episode 1: Dollhouse – July 21, 2022
  • Episode 2: Aura – July 28, 2022
  • Episode 3: Drive – August 4, 2022
  • Episode 4: Milkmaids – August 11, 2022
  • Episode 5: Bloody Mary – August 18, 2022
  • Episode 6: Facelift – August 25, 2022
  • Episode 7: Necro – September 1, 2022
  • Episode 8: Lake – September 8, 2022

The above schedule places the finale of American Horror Stories Season 2 on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

American Horror Stories Season 2 is now showing on FX on Hulu

