**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Prey**

As expected, a sequel to the Predator prequel Prey is already being discussed after the movie’s teasing end-credit animation.

Considering the prequel’s point in time, fans want the franchise to cover more time periods including the era of samurai, and actor Hiroyuki Sanada is a frontrunner to play the protagonist.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg for Hulu and based on the Predator franchise by Jim Thomas and John Thomas, Prey will serve as the fifth installment in the franchise and stand as a prequel to past movies, starring Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, Stormee Kipp, and more.

Prey | Official Trailer BridTV 10333 Prey | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/WhD3xAIZzeg/hqdefault.jpg 1027657 1027657 center 32600

Prey Sequel Teased During End Credits

Prey’s end credits are set against an animation of Native American paintings depicting Naru’s journey in the prequel.

The final scene shows Naru and the Comanche looking to the sky to see three Predator ships arriving through the clouds, which immediately teases a sequel.

The prequel’s continuation has left fans wanting to see new Predator movies set in different time periods.

PREY laid the seeds for a direct sequel and

the film is being received well… so give us it. pic.twitter.com/MDB5uYq9g6 — ? ? (@HailEternal) August 6, 2022

Fans Want the Sequel to Include Samurai

A discussion broke on Twitter where a fan thought the best formula for making a Predator movie was to establish a specific time period and use the Predator as a threat.

A Predator within the 1950s Gangster era was mentioned alongside samurai fighting Predators.

This led the fandom to fan-cast different actors playing the samurai who would battle the Predator, including Ken Watanabe, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Koyuki.

Hiroyuki Sanada as a Japanese warrior in the early 19th century… vs a Predator. My guy deserves a leading role for once, come on! Gimme a samurai Predator movie now! #PreyMovie — Tam ?????? (@tamolition) August 7, 2022

Hiroyuki Sanada Favorited as the Sequel’s Protagonist.

The feudal Japan setting was an instant favorite amongst Predator fans and Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada kept appearing in the conversation.

Renowned for starring in various samurai-themed movies, Sanada was the frontrunner to play the hunter in Prey’s sequel.

Photo by Dale Robinette/CBS via Getty Images

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Prey is now streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus.