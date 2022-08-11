It’s official. Marvel fans are desperate to have more of Groot in their life and support for Season 2 of I Am Groot is being shared online.

We confirm if I Am Groot has been renewed for Season 2, see what fans are saying about the short animation’s continuation, and provide an episode guide to Season 1.

Created by Kirsten Lepore for Disney Plus and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, I Am Groot is a bite-sized series consisting of shorts featuring the return of Vin Diesel to voice Baby Groot alongside Bradley Cooper as Rocket.

Is I Am Groot Officially Renewed for Season 2?

Yes, I Am Groot has already been officially greenlit by Marvel Studios and Disney Plus for more adorable shorts.

During San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel’s animation panel confirmed I Am Groot would be back with more shorts in the future with writer and director Kirsten Lepore returning.

Lepore also revealed to D23 that Season 2 will be in the “same spirit” as Season 1:

“I can’t give away any of the details but they are all super fun and in the same spirit as the first collection. You’ll get to see Groot in a lot of different, exciting scenarios!”

Fans are Already Hyped for More Groot

Marvel fans are already sharing their excitement for more Groot shorts, with many saying they need part two in their lives right now.

Another fan also said they wanted to see Groot attempt to fly the Milano in Season 2, after Season 1 showed a heartfelt drawing Groot did of the Guardians crew.

I Am Groot Episode Guide

I Am Groot Season 1 has five shorts ready to stream and all episodes arrived on Disney Plus on August 10, 2022.

Five minutes is the average length for each short and Kirsten Lepore serves as the writer and director for all of them.

Below, we have highlighted each of the shorts and their titles to help navigate your short binge-watch:

Episode 1: Groot’s First Steps

Episode 2: The Little Guy

Episode 3: Groot’s Pursuit

Episode 4: Groot Takes a Bath

Episode 5: Magnum Opus

