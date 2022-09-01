Movies & Television

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for American Horror Stories**

The penultimate episode of American Horror Stories Season 2 is due to premiere on FX on Hulu, and ahead of its release, we introduce you to the cast involved in Necro.

The synopsis for Episode 7 Necro is: “A young mortician discovers the living are more terrifying than the dead.”

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk for FX on Hulu, American Horror Stories is a spin-off to American Horror Story, following an anthology pattern each episode starring an ensemble cast, including returning alums Matt Bomer, Denis O’Hare, Dylan McDermott, Jamie Brewer, and more.

Meet the Cast of American Horror Stories Episode 7

The star of this week’s episode is Madison Iseman, known for the I Know What you Did Last Summer television series and Annabelle Comes Home.

AHS fans will also recognize Cameron Cowperthwaite as the actor who played Speed Wagon in Cult and Spencer Neville who played Joseph Cavanaugh in 1984.

Many of the character names from Necro are being kept under wraps for now, but we will update the following list when we find out:

  • Madison Iseman
  • Cameron Cowperthwaite
  • Spencer Neville
  • Jeff Doucette
  • Sara Silva – Dani
  • Jessika Van
  • Chelsea M. Davis
  • Mimi Fletcher
  • Joyce Greenleaf – Church Lady
  • Charlotte Kyle – Waitress
  • Lorelei Olivia Mote – Sadie
Photo by Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty Images

Episode 8 Preview – Lake

American Horror Stories will be debuting its final episode of Season 2 next week with Episode 8 titled Lake.

The Season 2 trailer started rather ominously with an image of a church-like structure next to a lake, which is where this episode may be based.

No doubt the story will follow some urban legend or monster living in the lake, but since this is the finale, fans should expect this season to go out with a bang.

How Many Episodes are in American Horror Stories Season 2?

American Horror Stories Season 2 has eight episodes to offer and each installment is scheduled to release weekly on FX on Hulu every Thursday.

The above schedule places the finale of American Horror Stories Season 2 on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Hulu has previously changed the order the episodes are released, which means the following lineup is subject to change. However, the release dates are expected to remain the same:

  • Episode 1: Dollhouse – July 21, 2022
  • Episode 2: Aura – July 28, 2022
  • Episode 3: Drive – August 4, 2022
  • Episode 4: Milkmaids – August 11, 2022
  • Episode 5: Bloody Mary – August 18, 2022
  • Episode 6: Facelift – August 25, 2022
  • Episode 7: Necro – September 1, 2022
  • Episode 8: Lake – September 8, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

American Horror Stories Season 2 is now showing on FX on Hulu

