**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law started off strong on Disney Plus by including the nostalgic song Who’s That Girl by Eve in Episode 1 and Episode 3 also has a familiar beat to accompany the credits and we reveal which song it is.

Episode 3 saw Jennifer Walters defending Emil Blonsky’s parole against the people and there was a side plot featuring Pug, Dennis, and real-life rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar BridTV 10960 She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar https://i.ytimg.com/vi/sL3jNjriKXE/hqdefault.jpg 1060278 1060278 center 32600

What is the End Credits Song in Episode 3?

The song that plays during the credits of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 is Seize the Power by YONAKA.

The English rock band from Brighton includes band members Theresa Jarvis (Vocals), George Edwards (Guitar), Alex Crosby (Bass & Keyboards) and Robert Mason (Drums).

The band’s debut album Don’t Wait ‘Til Tomorrow debuted back in 2019 and they released mixtape Seize the Power in 2020, featuring the single of the same name.

Megan Thee Stallion Drops into the Post-Credits Scene

Episode 3’s post-credits scene shows She-Hulk and Megan Thee Stallion enter into a twerking dance-off in plain view of Jen’s boss Holden Holliway, before Jen proposed that she would kill for the rapper.

The scene has received mixed reviews online with some calling it the greatest post-credits scene in the MCU and others claiming it was not a good idea.

Furthermore, Megan Thee Stallion’s song Body is also featured towards the end of the scene.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Cr. Marvel Studios, Disney Plus.

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 3: The People vs. Emil Blonsky – September 1, 2022

– September 1, 2022 Episode 4: TBA – September 8, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – September 15, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all