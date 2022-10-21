Aside from the unwavering opening theme, American Horror Story is also known for its varied and sometimes bizarre soundtrack and we take a look at the song list for Season 11 so far.

Season 11 focuses on a series of murders targeting the LGBTQ+ community in the titular city, set during the 1970s and 1980s.

The television horror anthology began in 2011 with Murder House and co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Fulchuk helm the series. Each season is a self-contained miniseries that usually sees the return of the same roster of actors, including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy, and Lily Rabe

American Horror Story: NYC Soundtrack – Every Song in Season 11 So Far

The debut double-bill of NYC featured a lot of pauses in the action to focus on the floor fillers being soaked up by attendees of the bathhouse.

Fans will also notice that Patty LuPone was brought in to play the resident singer at the bathhouse, who covers a couple of songs in the first episode.

Below, we have outlined all the songs in episodes 1 and 2 and we will update this list after each entry release:

Episode 1: Something’s Coming

In The Heat of the Moment – Willy DeVille

– Willy DeVille Fever – Peggy Lee (Covered by Patti Lupone)

(Covered by Patti Lupone) Faith – The Cure

– The Cure Killing Me Softly With His Song – Lori Lieberman (Piano Cover)

– Lori Lieberman (Piano Cover) Calling You – Holly Cole (Covered by Patti Lupone)

Episode 2: Thank You For Your Service

Call Me – Blondie

– Blondie You’re Not Going To Get It – Epicycle

– Epicycle Walk The Night – Skatt Bros

How Many Episodes are in American Horror Story: NYC?

Instead of releasing one entry on a weekly basis, American Horror Story: NYC will be releasing two episodes per week, which includes a double-bill premiere on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

This puts the double-bill season finale on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Below, we have highlighted Season 11’s release schedule in full with all of the episode titles:

Episode 1: Something’s Coming – October 19, 2022

Episode 2: Thank You For Your Service – October 19, 2022

Episode 3: Smoke Signals – October 26, 2022

Episode 4: Black Out – October 26, 2022

Episode 5: Bad Fortune – November 2, 2022

Episode 6: The Body – November 2, 2022

Episode 7: The Sentinel – November 9, 2022

Episode 8: Fire Island – November 9, 2022

Episode 9: Requiem 1981 / 1987: Part 1 – November 16, 2022

Episode 10: Requiem 1981 / 1987: Part 2 – November 16, 2022

American Horror Story: NYC is now streaming on FX on Hulu.

