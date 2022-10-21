American Horror Story NYC Soundtrack: Explore Every Song in Season 11
Aside from the unwavering opening theme, American Horror Story is also known for its varied and sometimes bizarre soundtrack and we take a look at the song list for Season 11 so far.
Season 11 focuses on a series of murders targeting the LGBTQ+ community in the titular city, set during the 1970s and 1980s.
The television horror anthology began in 2011 with Murder House and co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Fulchuk helm the series. Each season is a self-contained miniseries that usually sees the return of the same roster of actors, including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy, and Lily Rabe
American Horror Story: NYC Soundtrack – Every Song in Season 11 So Far
The debut double-bill of NYC featured a lot of pauses in the action to focus on the floor fillers being soaked up by attendees of the bathhouse.
Fans will also notice that Patty LuPone was brought in to play the resident singer at the bathhouse, who covers a couple of songs in the first episode.
Below, we have outlined all the songs in episodes 1 and 2 and we will update this list after each entry release:
Episode 1: Something’s Coming
- In The Heat of the Moment – Willy DeVille
- Fever – Peggy Lee (Covered by Patti Lupone)
- Faith – The Cure
- Killing Me Softly With His Song – Lori Lieberman (Piano Cover)
- Calling You – Holly Cole (Covered by Patti Lupone)
Episode 2: Thank You For Your Service
- Call Me – Blondie
- You’re Not Going To Get It – Epicycle
- Walk The Night – Skatt Bros
How Many Episodes are in American Horror Story: NYC?
Instead of releasing one entry on a weekly basis, American Horror Story: NYC will be releasing two episodes per week, which includes a double-bill premiere on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
This puts the double-bill season finale on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
Below, we have highlighted Season 11’s release schedule in full with all of the episode titles:
- Episode 1: Something’s Coming – October 19, 2022
- Episode 2: Thank You For Your Service – October 19, 2022
- Episode 3: Smoke Signals – October 26, 2022
- Episode 4: Black Out – October 26, 2022
- Episode 5: Bad Fortune – November 2, 2022
- Episode 6: The Body – November 2, 2022
- Episode 7: The Sentinel – November 9, 2022
- Episode 8: Fire Island – November 9, 2022
- Episode 9: Requiem 1981 / 1987: Part 1 – November 16, 2022
- Episode 10: Requiem 1981 / 1987: Part 2 – November 16, 2022
By Jo Craig – [email protected]
American Horror Story: NYC is now streaming on FX on Hulu.