The rebels’ heist in Aldhani has sent shockwaves across the Empire this week in Andor, and just as Cassian thought he had escaped it all, he’s landed once again in dire straits. We look ahead to preview Episode 8 and to confirm the release date and time.

Episode 7, titled Announcement, saw Cassian return home to Ferrix to offer a way out for Maarva and B2EMO, who both decided to stay and fight instead of running away. Mon Mothma put a plan in motion to gain a banker as one of her allies, Karn found a new job that was willing to overlook his previous dismissal, and the entry concluded with Cassian receiving a six-year sentence on Niamos as the ISB raises their sentences across the galaxy.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Andor Episode 8 Release Date and Time

Andor Episode 8 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, on Disney Plus.

The prequel series debuted with a triple-bill premiere, however, the show has now settled to release one episode weekly on a Wednesday.

New installments will arrive on the streaming platform at Midnight PT, following the release time of many other Disney Plus shows, which translates to the following times where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Episode 8 Preview

The big question going forward is: How will Cassian escape his six-year sentence on Niamos?

Surely Luthen will get wind of his arrest, via Vel’s search, and bail him out, perhaps using the help of the K-2SO we know becomes an ally by the time Rogue One comes around.

We may also hear the outcome of Mon Mothma’s proposal to her friend and banker Tay Kolma and if he’ll authorize discretion while she removes her funds for the rebellion.

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022

– September 28, 2022 Episode 5: The Axe Forgets – October 5, 2022

– October 5, 2022 Episode 6: The Eye – October 12, 2022

– October 12, 2022 Episode 7: Annoucement – October 19, 2022

– October 19, 2022 Episode 8: TBA – October 26, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – November 2, 2022

Episode 10: TBA – November 9, 2022

Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022

Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

