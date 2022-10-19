Movies & Television

Andor Episode 8 Release Date, Time and Plot Preview

By Jo Craig

K-2SO holding Cassian by the neck in Andor Episode 7
Andor - Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

The rebels’ heist in Aldhani has sent shockwaves across the Empire this week in Andor, and just as Cassian thought he had escaped it all, he’s landed once again in dire straits. We look ahead to preview Episode 8 and to confirm the release date and time.

Episode 7, titled Announcement, saw Cassian return home to Ferrix to offer a way out for Maarva and B2EMO, who both decided to stay and fight instead of running away. Mon Mothma put a plan in motion to gain a banker as one of her allies, Karn found a new job that was willing to overlook his previous dismissal, and the entry concluded with Cassian receiving a six-year sentence on Niamos as the ISB raises their sentences across the galaxy.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Andor Episode 8 Release Date and Time

Andor Episode 8 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, on Disney Plus.

The prequel series debuted with a triple-bill premiere, however, the show has now settled to release one episode weekly on a Wednesday.

New installments will arrive on the streaming platform at Midnight PT, following the release time of many other Disney Plus shows, which translates to the following times where you are:

  • Eastern Time: 3 AM EST
  • British Time: 8 AM GMT
  • European Time: 9 AM CET
  • India Time: 12.30 PM IST
  • Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT
Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Episode 8 Preview

The big question going forward is: How will Cassian escape his six-year sentence on Niamos?

Surely Luthen will get wind of his arrest, via Vel’s search, and bail him out, perhaps using the help of the K-2SO we know becomes an ally by the time Rogue One comes around.

We may also hear the outcome of Mon Mothma’s proposal to her friend and banker Tay Kolma and if he’ll authorize discretion while she removes her funds for the rebellion.

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:

  • Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022
  • Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022
  • Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022
  • Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022
  • Episode 5: The Axe Forgets – October 5, 2022
  • Episode 6: The Eye – October 12, 2022
  • Episode 7: Annoucement – October 19, 2022
  • Episode 8: TBA – October 26, 2022
  • Episode 9: TBA – November 2, 2022
  • Episode 10: TBA – November 9, 2022
  • Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022
  • Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Jo Craig
@shingeekyjo

