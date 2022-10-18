Michael Myers and Laurie Strode’s relentless game of cat and mouse is finally coming to an end with the trilogy conclusion Halloween Ends. We introduce you to who plays Michael Myers in the current movie, take a look at the actors who played the killer previously, and air out those negative reviews.

Halloween Ends arrived in theaters worldwide on Friday, October 14, 2022, and the sequel also arrived in tandem on the streaming service Peacock.

Halloween Ends serves as the sequel to last year’s Halloween Kills and the thirteenth overall installment in the Halloween franchise. Ends will also be a closing chapter to the H40 trilogy and the end of the original 1978 narrative. The squeal stars Curtis, James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, and Kyle Richards.

Who Plays Michael Myers in Halloween Ends?

Michael Myers is played by James Jude Courtney in Halloween Ends, who has become a franchise regular.

Courtney also appeared in Green’s previous two Halloween entries in the trilogy, working alongside Nick Castle as “The Shape.”

The actor has also appeared in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Babylon 5, and performed a number of stunts in varying projects.

Andi Matichak’s stunt double, Lydia Hand, recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Courtney on the set of Halloween Ends, showing Michael Myers unmasked, and the killer is also expected to have a face reveal in the movie.

Who Played Michael Myers in the Original Halloween?

The original actor who played Michael Myers in the 1978 Halloween movie was Nick Castle, who was credited under the character “The Shape” once again.

Castle returned to play the killer in all three of David Gordon Green’s movies alongside Courtney.

Stuntman Dick Warlock, of Firestarter and The Thing fame, played Myers in Halloween 2 and the fourth movie of the franchise, The Return of Michael Myers, and George P. Wilbur donned the mask for the sixth movie.

Lastly, the Rob Zombie Halloween adaptations saw X-Men actor Tyler Mane playing Myers, which also featured a younger version of the killer played by Daeg Faerch.

Halloween Ends’ Poor Reviews

Alongside making $41 million at the weekend box office and currently sitting at 39% on Rotten Tomatoes, there is also a flurry of poor reviews for the trilogy’s conclusion.

A number of early reviews are complaining that the story focuses too much on the character Corey (Rohan Campbell) and less on the promised showdown between Michael and Laurie.

Other fans of the franchise are criticizing its turn towards a “Riverdale audience” and its descent into “truly head-scratching territories.”

Jo Craig

Halloween Ends is now in theaters worldwide.

