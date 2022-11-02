**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

There’s only one way Cassian and his fellow inmates are going to leave Narkina 5 alive and Andor Episode 9 put the wheels in motion for their escape. With another week to wait, we look ahead to preview Episode 10.

Episode 9, titled Nobody’s Listening!, saw Cassian devising a plan to escape Narkina 5 with the help of a few inmates, but his endgame was to get room leader Kino on board. Older inmate Ulaf sadly succumbed to a major stroke and the others learned of a mass execution on another level that only fueled their drive to escape.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Andor Episode 10 Release Date and Time

Andor Episode 10 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, on Disney Plus.

The prequel series debuted with a triple-bill premiere, however, the show has now settled to release one episode weekly on a Wednesday.

New installments will arrive on the streaming platform at Midnight PT, following the release time of many other Disney Plus shows, which translates to the following times where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Episode 10 Preview

Andor Episode 10 will see Cassian’s escape plan in full swing, now that Kino is on board after revealing how many guards are on each floor.

It looks like Cassian abandoned his original plan, seen sawing through a pipe, opting to jump the guards coming down on the lift instead.

Elsewhere, we will see Mon Mothma’s meeting with rich thug Davo Sculdun, after Tay Kolma advised the chancellor that she needs a discreet substantial loan.

We may also return to Ferrix to see how Bix is recovering after her ISB torture session and Karn’s obsession with Dedra Meero on top of finding Cassian may continue to grow.

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022

– September 28, 2022 Episode 5: The Axe Forgets – October 5, 2022

– October 5, 2022 Episode 6: The Eye – October 12, 2022

– October 12, 2022 Episode 7: Annoucement – October 19, 2022

– October 19, 2022 Episode 8: Narkina 5 – October 26, 2022

– October 26, 2022 Episode 9: Nobody’s Listening! – November 2, 2022

– November 2, 2022 Episode 10: TBA – November 9, 2022

Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022

Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

Check out a new clip from episode 9 of #Andor. Find out what’s happening on level 2 in tonight’s episode, streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/HorKgMBBDV — Andor | A Star Wars Original Series (@andorofficial) November 1, 2022

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

