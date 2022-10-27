Movies & Television

Who is Melshi from Andor Episode 8? Star Wars Sergeant Explained

By Jo Craig

Melshi talking to Cassian in Andor Episode 8
Andor - Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

Cassian ended up being completely alienated from his former life after being sent to Narkina 5 where he met his new comrades, and we explain who fellow inmate Melshi is from Andor Episode 8.

Episode 8, titled Narkina 5, primarily followed Cassian as he settled into the titular prison. Elsewhere, Luthen tried to get Saw Gerrera to work with a fellow rebel, but was soon dismissed, and Mon Mothma continued to plot with Tay Kolma.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Andor Episode 8 Recap

After Cassian was brought to Narkina 5, he was introduced to Andy Serkis’ Kino, who briefed him on his duties in labor.

Assigning Cassian to a workstation, Jemboc, Ham, Ulaf, Taga, Xaul, and Melshi were introduced as his Table 5 teammates who showed him the ropes.

Later in the sleeping quarters, Melshi approached Cassian again after the stowaway denied any knowledge about the rebel’s attack on Aldhani and told him there was no hope of escaping the prison and that the old days were gone.

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Who is Melshi?

Ruescott Melshi was a sergeant in the Alliance to Restore the Republic Special Forces during the Galactic Civil War against the Empire.

Star Wars fans will remember Melshi from 2016’s Rogue One, where Scottish actor Duncan Pow first played the character.

Bearing in mind that Andor is set before the events of Rogue One, Melshi and Cassian’s meeting on Narkina 5 is the start of their friendship.

Melshi assisted the Rogue One squad and eventually died during the Battle of Scarif, after the Death Star plans were obtained. 

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:

  • Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022
  • Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022
  • Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022
  • Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022
  • Episode 5: The Axe Forgets – October 5, 2022
  • Episode 6: The Eye – October 12, 2022
  • Episode 7: Annoucement – October 19, 2022
  • Episode 8: Narkina 5 – October 26, 2022
  • Episode 9: TBA – November 2, 2022
  • Episode 10: TBA – November 9, 2022
  • Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022
  • Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

By Jo Craig

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

