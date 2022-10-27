**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

Andor Episode 8 saw the return of Rogue One character Saw Gerrera, played by Forest Whitaker, and we explain who Anto Kreegyr is and why Saw refused to work with him.

Episode 8, titled Narkina 5, primarily followed Cassian as he settled into the titular prison. Elsewhere, Luthen tried to get Saw Gerrera to work with a fellow rebel, but was soon dismissed, and Mon Mothma continued to plot with Tay Kolma.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Andor | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus BridTV 11255 Andor | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6xBNpL4zvM0/hqdefault.jpg 1096340 1096340 center 32600

Andor Episode 8 Recap

While Cassian was becoming acquainted with his new life on Narkina 5, Luthen was tightening his belt when it comes to the Rebellion and went to visit a comrade.

Luthen met Saw Gerrera at his base to negotiate and discovers he is not on board as a team player, which hurts the organization in the future.

It is then suggested to Saw that he considers working with Anto Kreegyr, which is met negatively by Saw who calls him a Separatist.

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Who is Anton Kreegyr?

Anton Kreegyr is an original character created for the Andor series and is known, thanks to Saw Gerrera, as a Separatist.

The Separatist Alliance saw a number of star systems and high-rollers leave the Republic in order to fight for independence against the clone armies and Jedi Knights.

Saw Gerrera has a history of fighting against Separatists from The Clone Wars days, when he lost his sister Steela during the battle – one reason why Saw is opposed to working with Kreegyr.

It is also revealed that Kreegyr has been probing the Imperial power station at Spellhaus and managed to find a weakness in its stronghold.

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022

– September 28, 2022 Episode 5: The Axe Forgets – October 5, 2022

– October 5, 2022 Episode 6: The Eye – October 12, 2022

– October 12, 2022 Episode 7: Annoucement – October 19, 2022

– October 19, 2022 Episode 8: Narkina 5 – October 26, 2022

– October 26, 2022 Episode 9: TBA – November 2, 2022

Episode 10: TBA – November 9, 2022

Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022

Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

Rise up rebels and trust in the Force.#Andor and #TalesoftheJedi are now on @DisneyPlus. — Star Wars | Andor & Tales of the Jedi On Disney+ (@starwars) October 26, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all