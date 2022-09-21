**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

The opening three episodes of Andor have been labeled a slow burn, but it would take the Darksaber to cut through the tension. Now that the series has debuted on Disney Plus, we look ahead to preview Episode 4 and confirm the entry’s release date and time.

Andor, Episodes 1, 2, and 3, reintroduced us to Cassian as he attempted to search for his sister on Morlana One. His search soon turns sour and he becomes a wanted man by Morlana’s Corporate Security. With the help of allies Bix, B2EMO, and Luthen, Cassian lives to see another day and leaves his home planet of Ferrix.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Andor Episode 4 Release Date and Time

Andor Episode 4 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, on Disney Plus.

The prequel series debuted with a triple-bill premiere, however, the show will now release one episode weekly on a Wednesday.

New installments will arrive on the streaming platform at Midnight PT, following the release time of many other Disney Plus shows, which translates to the following times where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Episode 4 Preview

With Cassian and Luther fleeing Ferrix, their escape has left Deputy Inspector Karn rather furious, who will no doubt regroup and begin the search again.

Luthen alluded to the start of the Rebellion against the Imperial Officers during Episode 3, and recruiting Cassian will be his next point of call in Episode 4.

With Bix, Maarva, B2EMO, and more of Cassian’s allies left behind, the group will want to do what they can to help rebel against the authorities on their end.

The triple-bill premiere gave us several flashbacks to Cassian’s time on Kenari with his sister, and we could get more from before Maarva rescued him to establish a greater connection with his sibling.

Andor Episode Count and Release Schedule

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full and the series will not have individual episode titles:

Episode 1 – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 2 – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 3 – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 4 – September 28, 2022

– September 28, 2022 Episode 5 – October 5, 2022

– October 5, 2022 Episode 6 – October 12, 2022

– October 12, 2022 Episode 7 – October 19, 2022

– October 19, 2022 Episode 8 – October 26, 2022

– October 26, 2022 Episode 9 – November 2, 2022

– November 2, 2022 Episode 10 – November 9, 2022

– November 9, 2022 Episode 11 – November 16, 2022

– November 16, 2022 Episode 12 – November 23, 2022

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

